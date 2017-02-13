Opinion: DeVos confirmation is an affront to U.S. education values

The goal of education, beyond bettering one’s self, is the accruement of knowledge and expertise in order to perform a job or pursue a career. In school, students are required to study and gather knowledge to prepare for assignments. Our society prescribes this pursuit of knowledge so that students may be introduced to many worlds of interest and passion, but also to build skilled, knowledgeable technocrats who can accomplish tasks necessary for a functioning society.

But throughout our education we learn things beyond school subjects. Most importantly, we are taught that knowledge, through studying and experience, is the metric by which individuals are measured for their deservingness of a job or a responsibility. We teach students that they must be qualified, experienced and adept in an area to be rewarded with the honor of a job or career.

Thus, a student cannot become a doctor simply because they believe people should be healthy. They need expert level know-how regarding the workings of the body. Students cannot simply become a lawyer because they think the law is a good institution in society. Students cannot become the leader of an organization simply because they have opinions.

And yet, the organization that is responsible for teaching our children this important lesson – that the privilege of a career is earned through work, knowledge and experiential learning – is now headed by someone who has not herself fulfilled this educational value.

Betsy DeVos is not qualified to be our secretary of education. Sure, she has opinions on education, but that does not make her suitable – just as no person is qualified to be a doctor simply because they have opinions on sickness and health. DeVos has no experience in public education; she has never been a teacher or administrator in a school or university, public or private. In fact, she has never even attended a public school, and neither have her kids.

This would be like having a doctor who not only has never attended medical school, but who also has never visited a physician, and has never sent her kids to one either. Instead, this hypothetical doctor (even though she has no experience, knowledge or even basic exposure to medicine) was given her position because she has strong opinions and thoughts on medicine, health and nutrition.

Awarding Ms. DeVos with a leadership role in public education, despite her having no experience in the field, is a betrayal of the basic tenants of government. In our democracy, we believe people should be judged by their experience, knowledge, expertise and qualifications – not their opinions. Awarding Ms. DeVos with the honorable position of secretary of education is a betrayal of education itself, which holds that experiential knowledge is required for the privilege of serving in one’s chosen field.

When Mike Pence historically broke the Senate tie on Feb. 7, America confirmed its first ever secretary of uneducation.

Julian Donahue is a member of the Hofstra Democrats.

