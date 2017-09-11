Opinion: What separates Charlottesville and Hofstra

By Ja’Loni Owens

Special to the Chronicle

I’ve learned to separate white people into three categories: white people with a working understanding of systems of oppression, white people who still tweet #Hillary2016 and respond to #BlackGirlMagic with “all girls are magic” and finally the white people our society has promised to call “alt-right” because referring to them as white supremacists is totally rude and the desire for the genocide of my race is merely an opinion.

Despite the fact that I have had this working three category system established for the last few years, Charlottesville revealed to me just how thin the line separating the second and the third category truly is.

Immediately following the white supremacist rally in Charlottesville and the murder of Heather Heyer, President Trump released the following statement: “We condemn in the strongest possible terms this egregious display of hatred … on many sides. It’s been going on for a long time in our country. Not Donald Trump, not Barack Obama.”

The president’s comments were met with praise from white supremacists; The Daily Stormer founder Andrew Anglin stated in a blog post, “He didn’t attack us … [He] implied that there was hate … on both sides. There was virtually no counter-signaling of us all.”

While white Americans listened to the president’s statement in disbelief and wrote lengthy pieces along the lines of, “I can’t believe [incident of racism people of color have experienced all their lives, but I’m just now noticing] is happening in MY America,” most people of color were unsurprised and simply exhausted. I’ve found that the only thing worse than white America’s think pieces expressing shock over the events in Charlottesville and the legacy of racism in our society are the statements released by America’s educational institutions, including Hofstra University.

I rolled my eyes as I read in President Rabinowitz’s email, “There is no room for hatred and violence here; a university represents the best of a democratic and free society, where respect, acceptance, and open dialogues are paramount.” Immediately, I thought back to the time I advocated for my right to take up space while my RTVF professor practically salivated over the exchange between myself and my classmate. I remember the anger I felt as my classmate explained that her “economic anxiety,” a dog whistle term for a fear of people of color, took precedence over the rights of marginalized populations in the United States.

As if Hofstra’s statement couldn’t be any more predictable of white, liberal America, the final line was: “As we honor our country’s commitment to free speech, Hofstra University encourages speech that is respectful and peaceful.”

It is intellectually dishonest to make this a matter of “free speech” or to imply that radical responses to white supremacy are violent or comparable to the actions of white supremacists.

It is abusive to ask potential targets of white supremacist groups to respond in a manner that resembles silence and complacency, including making performative gestures like Hofstra University’s statement out to be as impactful as the “I Have a Dream” address.

It is worth noting that the most irreparable damage, category two white people and “liberal college campuses” do is done through the means of complacency and empty statements like this one.

Navigating on this campus as a woman of color is mentally, emotionally and physically exhausting. I find my spirit being crushed under the weight of the racism that goes unchecked on this campus and the amount of disappointment when I find that this is all my campus offers to remedy my wounds. The events in Charlottesville and America’s response have revealed to me that category two is not any less guilty than category three.

