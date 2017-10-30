Opinion: Spain must reunite as one

By Alexi Cohan

Staff Writer

Catalonia, which once had some of the strongest regional self-government powers in Spain, is now stripped of that capacity. The separation of Catalonia has easily been one of the most tumultuous political struggles that Spain has ever seen. While thousands of Catalans celebrated their illegal declaration of independence of Friday, it was short-lived.

As of Saturday morning, the Spanish Senate gave Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy the power to impose direct rule on Catalonia. This effectively dissolved their independence while also taking away their power to govern.

The Spanish deputy prime minister is now officially in charge of Catalonia, as opposed to Carles Puigdemont, the former president of Catalonia and leader of the independence movement. Although the actions of the Spanish central government appear harsh or even dictator-like, Catalans had it coming.

From the start of the independence movement with the illegal vote to separate earlier this month, the Spanish central government warned that they would use executive powers to stop any declaration of independence. However, Catalonia went forward with it anyway, knowing full well the repercussions of this action.

The consequence was unfortunately the loss of all their government powers, which were handed over to Spanish officials. This should not be a surprise to anyone.

What is more important than all of the back and forth between governments though, is the heart of the issue; unity for Spain. By allowing this divide between Catalonia and Spain, the Spanish government has created a contentious barrier that will take many years and negotiations to unify, if at all.

While Catalonia has released any regard for the well-being of the country, Rajoy has rejected any respect for the region’s identity and desires. If Catalonia did not want to lose their power to govern, they should have never gone through with the separation.

However, the root of the issue stems from lack of mutual respect and the willingness to unify Spain. Catalonia clearly does not have the power to declare their independence. The central government is stronger, plain and simple, so Catalan government officials should have been mindful and aware of that.

According to BBC News, Catalonia produces 25.6 percent of Spain’s exports and holds 20.7 percent of foreign investments. The region is crucial to the economic stability of the country and a true nationalist, Catalan or not, should not be willing to leave their country to falter. Pro-unity demonstrations will take place in Spain for weeks to come. Unity for Spain is the best, yet hardest solution to ending the problem. The complete disregard for peace and harmony must end in order to create a stronger Spain.

