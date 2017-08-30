Pair of goals from Sauve lead Hofstra to win over Siena

By Brennan Erlandsen — STAFF WRITER

Behind junior Madison Sauve’s two goals on four shots on goal, Hofstra defeated Siena College 3-2 Wednesday afternoon in a non-conference game at Hofstra Field Hockey Stadium.

Pride freshman Philine de Wolf tallied her second goal of the season with four shots on goal as well.

Siena goalie Mary Crumlish recorded 14 saves, which is the most against Hofstra since Towson last season. Hofstra goalie Carys Swan recorded two saves in the game.

This game marks the 13th consecutive win for Hofstra against Siena.

Sauve opened the scoring at the 8:50 mark thanks to a pass from freshman Frankie O’Brien following a penalty corner. It would stay 1-0 Pride at the end of the first half.

Just two minutes into the second, Siena’s Brianna Muniz tied it up at one on her first goal of the season. However, the tie would not last long as de Wolf scored just under two minutes after Muniz’s goal with an assist from Hannah Zemaitis.

Sauve’s second goal of the game would prove to be the game-winning goal in the 56th minute with an assist from Marloes Schavemaker. The Saints’ Molly Hagen scored an unassisted goal just under three minutes to play, but it was not enough.

Though the Pride only won by one goal, Hofstra outmatched the Saints in shots 25-6, including 12-0 in the first half. The Pride also put up 17 shots on goal compared to the Saints’ four, which is the same number of shots as de Wolf had on goal by herself. Hofstra also had a season-high 10 penalty corners compared to Siena’s three, all of which were in the second half.

Hofstra improves to 2-1 while Siena remains winless at 0-3. The Pride travels to Connecticut to face Fairfield University on Friday afternoon at 1 p.m.