Parrella shines as Hofstra routs Bucknell in opener

Consistent momentum proved successful in the Pride’s lacrosse season opener. The Hofstra women’s lacrosse team defeated Bucknell 15-5 Saturday afternoon.

Bucknell seemed to have a strong start, earning draw control and scoring within the first minutes of the match up. However, Hofstra was quick to answer back. Freshman Alyssa Parrella earned her first career goal answering the Bison’s initial shot.

The goals did not stop coming after Parrella’s first. Two successful free position shots by Becky Conto and Drew Shapiro stretched the Pride’s lead to three—and two goals from Parrella combined with goals from Carlee Ancona and Shapiro stretched Hofstra’s lead without letting Bucknell squeeze in a goal.

The Bison managed to get possession and attempted to score, but only made two of the five shots they took. The Pride capitalized on a man-up opportunity late in the first period to end the half leading 8-3, via another goal from Parrella.

The momentum the Pride had in the first half did not diminish coming back from halftime. Bucknell managed two more goals, both free position shots, before the game ended. The Pride, however, did not let the lead make them comfortable.

Shapiro nailed another free position shot to start the second half, and Lexi Lenaghan scored again minutes after. The Bison attempted to catch up and take possession of the ball. The Pride was quick to take back control, scoring seven more goals before the match’s end

Bucknell had difficulty keeping the ball in the net, as the Pride picked up 25 ground balls and caused 21 turnovers throughout the game. In addition to the Bison’s weaker handling, Hofstra managed to take more shots than Bucknell by racking up 30 shots, 23 of which were shots on goal.

The Pride also capitalized on free position shot opportunities. Hofstra was awarded seven free position shots total and scored from five.

Freshman Alyssa Parrella had an impressive first game of her college career, scoring the first goal for the Pride as well as leading the team in goals with five. Just behind, racking up four goals of her own was sophomore Lexi Lenaghan. Trailing her was Drew Shapiro with three, Becky Conto with two and Carlee Ancona with one.

Ancona and Parrella both earned two assists while Morgan Knox along with Lenaghan and Shapiro had one assist apiece.

Goalkeeper Maddie Fields stopped seven of the 12 shots on goal by Bucknell, while the Bison goalie Jamie DeWitt managed to only stop eight of the Pride’s 23.

The Pride’s season continues Tuesday, Feb. 21 as they take on Wagner College in James M. Shuart Stadium. The teams face off in Hempstead at 2 p.m.