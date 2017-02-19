Patierno, Pietrafesa launch homers in rout over Binghamton

Hofstra notched back-to-back wins in the Michele Smith Tournament when they handily defeated Binghamton 14-6 in the first of two games on Saturday.

The fireworks came early in Clearwater, Florida, when junior Megan Patierno launched a grand slam in the first inning, scoring Brielle Pietrafesa, Brittany Allocca and Nikki Michalowski.

She was not the only offensive weapon in action. Junior outfielder Brielle Pietrafesa fired a three-run blast in the second inning to put the Pride up 7-0.

Freshman shortstop Kristin Hallam went 4-for-5 with a RBI and a run scored, and Brittany Allocca added two runs batted in off of two doubles in her three plate appearances.

Senior Christie Sinacori equaled Pietrafesa’s RBI total of three after a two-RBI knock in the second and walking in a run in the third. She also recorded Hofstra’s inaugural stolen base of the 2017 season when she swiped second in the second inning.

Freshman Sarah Cornell recorded her second collegiate win in two days. Cornell tossed five innings allowing six runs off of five hits and three walks, striking out four. Cornell struck out the final two batters in the fifth inning to close out the contest due to the run-rule. Through her two outings, Cornell sports a 9.00 ERA, but the Pride’s bats have come alive for some serious run support.

Binghamton’s Ryan Gibson, who was credited with the loss, never made it out of the second inning after allowing seven runs off of the Patierno and Pietrafesa long balls. The Bearcats went through three total pitchers, who surrendered 16 Pride hits in five innings.