Police: Non-student victim alive after shooting near Hofstra’s campus

Hempstead police confirm someone who is not a Hofstra student was the victim of a shooting Thursday night on Broadfield Road, less than a quarter mile from Hofstra’s South Campus.

The unidentified victim was “alive and talking” at the scene, according to authorities. News 12 Long Island reports that the victim is a male in his 20s and is in stable condition as of Friday morning.

Police notified Hofstra that “it was a targeted shooting and there is no threat to the community,” according to the second of two text message alerts sent to students.

Hempstead Police Department and Nassau County Police Department responded to the shooting that occurred around 10 p.m. near the intersection at Hope Street. As of Thursday night, Hempstead police said no one is in custody and no suspects have been identified. They also have not determined any motives.

Hofstra first sent an alert to students at 11:26 p.m. Thursday, saying “Hempstead PD notified PSafe of a shooting off campus on Broadfield Rd. Use Hofstra Shuttle if traveling. Notify 911 if you have any information.”

University officials were not immediately available to comment.

Additional reporting in this story by Kevin Carroll, Chronicle Sports Editor.