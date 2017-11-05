Porter’s goal sends Pride to Sunday’s CAA title game

By Jordan Sawyer — STAFF WRITER

Lucy Porter netted her second game-winning goal of the season on Friday night to oust William and Mary and send the Hofstra women’s soccer team to the Colonial Athletic Association championship for the first time since 2014. Porter’s goal broke a scoreless tie in the 63rd minute to give Hofstra a 1-0 victory.

The Pride continued its dominance with a 10th consecutive conference win, adding to 11 straight wins, and a 13-game unbeaten streak.

Hofstra started the game with the energy and confidence they began warm-ups with. Kristin Desmond, CAA player of the year, came inches away from scoring in the second minute after rifling a shot off the crossbar. The Pride controlled early offensively as they tallied four shots in the first four minutes.

William and Mary had a couple of chances to get on the board in the first 15 minutes but shot-saving plays by Jenna Borresen and Madeline Anderson kept the Tribe off the score sheet.

Hofstra’s suffocating defense didn’t allow for William and Mary to get a shot off until their first corner led to a header at the 26:56 mark.

“That’s our style, we’re relentless and the pressure we put on from every single player is difficult for teams to deal with,” Hofstra head coach Simon Riddiough said.

Less than a minute later, Desmond made another great play to get around a Tribe defender, but momentum carried her shot wide of the goal.

The Tribe tallied its second shot with four minutes left in the first half after Sarah Segan sent a straight shot to Jenna Borresen for her only save of the night.

Hofstra headed to the locker room with an 8-2 lead in shots as the Pride back line swallowed nearly every offensive chance William and Mary had.

Both teams made a goalie change to start the second half after each goalie had only one save in the opening half.

William and Mary took the first shot of the second half three minutes in before Jenn Bouncore led a Hofstra charge. Buoncore tallied two shots in two minutes but both sailed wide of the net.

In the 63rd minute, Hofstra took their first corner kick of the second half. Monique Iannella sent the ball past the outstretched arms of the Tribe goalie to Anderson whose header was deflected off the foot of a defender and ricocheted to Lucy Porter.

Porter was standing right where the ball was landing and kicked it into the back of the net to give Hofstra a 1-0 lead.

“She’s been phenomenal. She’s scored big goals in the right time for us,” Riddiough said.

William and Mary attempted to tie the game in the 73rd minute with their last shot of the night, but Pride goalie Ashley Wilson halted it with her foot.

A defensive and physical skirmish ensued in the final minutes of play as the constant Pride pressure allowed Hofstra to escape to victory with a one goal lead.

Borresen and Wilson combined for their 11th clean sheet of the season with help from the Gerdes twins, Anderson, and Iannella.

Along with a stout defensive display, Iannella showcased strong passing skills. “Today she was fantastic again, good decisions, defensively solid, against three or four of the best players in the conference,” Riddiough said.

Hofstra will host Northeastern on Sunday in the CAA championship, a rematch of 2014, in which the Pride will look to avenge a 2-0 loss.

“It’s going to be a very tough game for us, but the way we defend, the way we work, it’s going to be a good, close game. That’s all we can expect in the championship,” Riddiough said.