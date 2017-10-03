‘PRETTYMUCH’ revives boyband pop music

By Casey Clark

We all know One Direction took over the music industry with the help of Simon Cowell, and now he is back endorsing a new boyband – PRETTYMUCH.

Cowell discovered these five amazing talents from across the United States and Canada. Brandon Arreaga from Texas, Edwin Honoret from New York, Zion Kuwonu from Canada, Nick Mara from New Jersey and Austin Porter from North Carolina compose the group taking the music scene by storm. From dancing on America’s Best Dance Crew to posting covers on YouTube, the individual members had been working tirelessly to get their talents noticed prior to the band’s formation.

Since the beginning of 2016, the boys have been living together in a house in Los Angeles writing, creating and producing music together – as well as choreographing dances in tandem with their songs. PrettyMuch made rounds to major media outlets across the United States, including Fox News, MTV, AwesomenessTV and more, helping them to grow their fan base and make a name for themselves.

PRETTYMUCH had their first debut television performance during the Teen Choice Awards in 2017 where they performed their hit single “Would You Mind” for thousands of fans across the globe.

“Would You Mind” was written by Savan Kotecha, the writer who has worked on projects for other well-known pop artists including Ariana Grande, One Direction and The Weeknd.

The hit single describes the ups and downs of a relationship and the possibility of it becoming more than just a chance encounter. “Would You Mind” is very reminiscent of 90s pop music and clearly draws inspiration from the likes of the Backstreet Boys and NSYNC.

“Would You Mind” was released to critical acclaim in July followed by a music video that has accumulated nearly 500,000 views on YouTube. Earning the accolade of iTunes Artist of the Week, PRETTYMUCH acquired even more exposure.

Adding to their success, PRETTYMUCH also collaborates with AwesomenessTV, a media-based YouTube channel that works with leading content creators to produce creative videos about musicians’ careers, trends and fashion. The group recently released two videos with the channel in which they explained how they formed the band and what it is like working together as a group of talented musicians.

The band also made a video about their adventures when they traveled to London together and documented the most memorable moments from their trip. Last month, PRETTYMUCH had the opportunity to go to the iHeartRadio Musical Festival in Las Vegas where they were able to watch other performances and meet established musical groups, including Little Mix.

A few weeks ago, pop duo Jack & Jack announced that PRETTYMUCH, in addition to Olivia O’Brien, will be opening for them on some of their show dates on their upcoming tour from the end of October to the beginning of December.