PREVIEW: Men’s basketball takes on Charleston at the Mack

Fresh off a win at Northeastern University, the Pride heads back home for matchups against the top two teams in the CAA.

First up, they will face the College of Charleston (19-8 overall and 10-4 in conference play). In their first meeting of the season, Charleston came away with the win a 77-71 victory over Hofstra.

Joe Chealey of Charleston scored an astounding 31 points that game shooting over 50 percent from the field. Coach Mihalich and his team will certainly look for a way to slow him down this time around.

Throughout the season, Charleston has averaged 67.4 points per game, while Hofstra has averaged 77.1. As for the defense, Charleston opponents average just 63.1 per game and Hofstra’s opponents 76.5. Clearly, this will be a nice matchup between the Pride offense and the Cougars’ defense.

Currently sitting at seventh overall in the CAA standings, Hofstra looks to climb the ladder as much as possible through their four remaining games.

Although Charleston sits at 19-8 overall, they’re currently on a two-game losing skid having lost to Northeastern and William and Mary. Along with that, the Pride are over .500 at home (7-5) and will have a lot of confidence headed into the match.

If Hofstra is to pull an upset over the College of Charleston on Thursday night, it will be beneficial if Justin Wright-Foreman continues his current seven-game streak of putting up 20 or more points. It will also be Rokas Gustys’ second game back from injury, so if he can get back on track, the Pride should definitely stand a chance against the Cougars considering Hofstra’s offense has consistently put up solid numbers.