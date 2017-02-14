Pride erases huge deficit to beat Charleston

The comeback was completed. The Hofstra women’s basketball team rallied from a 16-point deficit in the second quarter to tally its 10th win of the season in a 85-81 victory coming against a College of Charleston team trying to pull out its third consecutive win.

Three highly efficient quarters from the Cougars were suddenly forgotten after an unexpected, high intensity rally from the Pride.

Following three lethargic quarters, Hofstra turned up its ferocity, grabbing 12 rebounds and shooting 17 free throws compared to the 13 the Pride shot in the first three quarters combined.

With 3:53 left in the game the Pride was finally able to grasp the lead on a jumper by Krystal Luciano.

Following four ties and four lead changes, Hofstra maintained the lead at the end to hold on for the win.

The explosive opening by the Cougars was at its hottest at the start of the second quarter, as the team hit three of its first four shots from long range to stretch the lead to eight.

This offensive burst occurred on the homecoming of Charleston guard Shiclasia Brown.

With her whole family in the stands to watch her, she was the catalyst in the offense that flew high throughout most of the game, notching a season-high 25 points.

As she lead the Cougars to a 12-point lead at the end of the half, Brown had 18 points connecting on four of her five three pointers.

Making matters worse for the Pride was its 10 turnovers at the half, giving ammo to the Cougar’s highly efficient 49 percent shooting attack from the field.

Add that to the fact that Hofstra was shooting 39 percent, and there wasn’t much to fuel any type of attack on the Pride’s side of the ball.

Despite the sloppy first half by Hofstra, Luciano kept the chemistry of the offense from falling apart as she was able to find her open teammates on several passes, including some impressive no-look passes allowing her to dish out five assists by the half.

Luciano finished the game with 10 assists to accompany her 20 points en route to a double-double.

Though Hofstra cut into the lead at the end of each quarter since once trailing by 16, the Pride was never fully able to get a grasp of the game until the fourth quarter.

Through Ashunae Durant’s ability to get back on track by getting to the foul line and making three of four shots from the field, the Pride followed her lead as the team corralled and inched closer every minute of the final quarter.

“If I miss my first couple of shots I try not to get down, knowing that they’re going to fall sooner or later. The fourth quarter was the time for us to actually come back, and if we just kept attacking and getting to the line it would’ve been better so we just kept attacking and hoped for the best,” Durant said.

Head coach Krista Kilburn-Steveskey added to her statement asserting that Durant’s effectiveness was also a result of the game plan.

“We went to her several times too. Krystal did a good job of trying to find her, and she responded so that was really good.”

Durant finished with 25 points and 13 rebounds.

The double-doubles attained by Luciano and Durant coupled with the 17 point, six assist night by Aleana Leon pushed the Pride over the hump and collect its second win in the past three games.