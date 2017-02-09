Public Safety Briefs

On Feb. 1, a vending machine in Nassau Hall was reportedly vandalized. PS responded and is currently investigating the matter.

On Feb. 1, a Hofstra staff member reported the loss and theft of an Apple Wireless Keyboard and an Apple Magic Track pad in Roosevelt Hall between Dec. 16 and Feb. 1. PS responded and is conducting an investigation.

On Feb. 1, PS responded to a report of marijuana odor in Stuyvesant Hall. The resident denied the use of marijuana. The resident was then issued a referral to community standards.

On Feb. 1, an RA in Newport House reported drug paraphernalia in a resident’s dorm. PS confiscated a lighter and grinder located in the resident’s desk. The resident was issued a referral to community standards.

On Feb. 2, a Nassau Hall RA reported a strong marijuana odor. PS responded and the student admitted to smoking marijuana outside the residence hall. The resident was issued a referral to community standards.