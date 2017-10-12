Public Safety Briefs 10/10/17

On Oct. 2 at 11:30 p.m., a student reported a disagreement to PS. The disagreement involved the student’s roommate and two suitemates. The student stated that she was having difficulty with them and needed a room change. PS referred the case to Residence Life for intervention.

On Oct. 3 at 11:10 p.m., PS received report of a noxious odor at Hofstra USA. The Fire Department responded and the building was evacuated. After investigation it was determined that the odor was a result of oil-based paint being used during float building. Multiple people were affected by fumes that entered the air system, but declined medical treatment at the time of the incident. One Compass employee and one PS officer were transported to NUMC. The paint was removed and the building was vented of the fumes.

On Oct. 3 at 4:30 p.m., a student reported damage to their vehicle. The student stated that the vehicle had been parked in Field 6 at 1 p.m. and upon returning at 4:30 p.m., several scuff marks were noted on the rear driver’s side bumper. No witnesses reported. Police responded and filed a report.

On Oct. 4 at 3 a.m., PS responded to reports of a dispute in Dutch Treats. A supervisor was having problems with an employee who refused to leave. After talking with PS, the employee left the area and was told to contact the supervisor the following day. No further investigation is being conducted.

On Oct. 4 at 5:15 p.m., a student reported damage to her vehicle, which had been parked in the Commuter Lot; PS responded. Upon returning to her car, she noted damage to the driver’s side rear bumper. No witnesses were reported. Police assistance was denied at the time of the incident.