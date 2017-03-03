Public Safety Briefs

On Feb. 11 at 9:00 a.m., while on patrol in Mason Hall, a PS officer found a female non-student trespassing on the second floor of the building. When questioned, she was unable to provide a valid reason for being in the building and refused to comply. The HPD was notified and responded to the location. She was escorted to the Hofstra Information Center and banned from campus.

On Feb. 12 at 1:50 a.m., while assigned to the security post at the entrance to north campus, a PS officer reported that a black jeep drove past and entered campus without stopping to be identified. The officer also told the desk that as the driver drove past the security booth, he shouted out, “We’re not stopping, screw you!” PS officers responded and observed the vehicle speeding north on Hofstra Boulevard and then entering the Hofstra USA parking lot. PS officers responded to the vehicle when it parked and identified all four passengers as Hofstra students. All students were issued referrals to the Office of Community Standards.

On Feb. 12 at 1:20 p.m., the RSR in the Nassau Suffolk Hall security booth reported to PS that she observed an unidentified male using a female ID to swipe into the building. PS responded to the room the student was signed into. When they entered the room they discovered that the male had left and the female student was not present. A referral to the Office of Community Standards was issued to the resident at another time.

On Feb. 13 at 12:30 a.m., PS received a report that three males had entered Bill of Rights Hall illegally through the ADA door. PS responded and apprehended the three males. One was identified as a Hofstra student and a resident of the building. The other two were identified as non-students. When questioned, the males admitted that they illegally entered the building. The resident was issued a referral to the Office of Community Standards and his two guests were banned from campus.

On Feb. 13 at 2:30 p.m., PS control desk received a report from an unknown source that there was an odor of marijuana in New York House. PS responded and entered the room, where they discovered a strong smell of marijuana inside. The resident of the room was inside but there was no marijuana recovered. She was issued a referral to the Office of Community Standards.

On Feb. 13 at 10:00 p.m., PS received a call from the RA on duty in Constitution Hall reporting that there was a strong odor of marijuana coming from one of the rooms. PS knocked on the door and when they entered the room they found a towel underneath the bottom of the door and a strong odor of marijuana inside. The resident of the room was present and when questioned, he stated he had been smoking marijuana. There was no marijuana recovered and the student was issued a referral to the Office of Community Standards.

On Feb. 15 at 6:15 a.m., PS observed a red Mazda parked on the sidewalk on the roadway near California Avenue near parking field 2C. It was occupied by an unknown male. PS units responded to the location and found that the male was passed out in the driver’s seat with the vehicle running. The officers turned off the vehicle and notified the HPD. They responded and arrested the driver of the vehicle for DWI. No damage was done to Hofstra property.

On Feb. 15 at 1:20 p.m., a non-student reported to PS that at 12:30 p.m., when he returned to his vehicle in the Netherlands South parking lot, he discovered that the glove compartment was torn apart and $20 in cash was stolen. There was no other damage to the vehicle and police assistance was declined at this time.

On Feb. 15, a student stated that he secured his black mountain bike to the bicycle rack in front of the Axinn Library on Feb. 8. When he returned on Feb. 15, he discovered that the bicycle seat was stolen. There were no witnesses and police assistance was declined.

On Feb. 15 at 4:30 p.m., a student stated that on Feb. 15, she parked her vehicle in the Netherlands South parking lot at 3 p.m. When she returned to her vehicle she discovered that the glove compartment was open and papers were thrown all over the car. There was no property taken and police assistance was declined.

On Feb. 15 at 4:30 p.m., a student stated that on Feb. 14 at 6 p.m., he parked his vehicle in the Netherlands South parking lot. At 4:30 p.m. on Feb. 15, he returned to his vehicle and discovered that papers from his glove box were on the floor and the passenger seat. Along with his baseball bat, $50 dollars in loose change was stolen. Police assistance was declined.

On Feb. 16 at 11:08 a.m., a student stated that at 9 a.m. on Feb. 14, she parked her vehicle in the parking lot on the west side of Breslin Hall. When she returned at 2 p.m., she discovered that her belongings in the glove compartment were disorganized and there was $200 in cash removed from the glove compartment. Police assistance was declined at this time.