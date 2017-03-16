Public Safety Briefs

On March 3 at 10:00 p.m., a RA in the Graduate Residence Hall reported a party in one of the suites to PS. PS personnel responded entered the room and found there was an odor of marijuana. PS officers found a grinder, a small glass pipe and numerous bottles of alcohol. The resident and six other students were inside the room. The resident and guests were issued referrals to OCS.

On March 3 at 10:15 p.m., two female students who reside in Rotterdam House reported to PS that at 9 p.m. they ate brownies containing marijuana and afterwards started feeling agitated and itchy. A NCPD ambulance responded and the students were transported to NUMC.

On March 4 at 3:00 a.m., a RA in New York House reported to PS that he smelled the odor of marijuana emanating from inside one of the suites. PS responded, knocked on the door and there was no answer. PS personnel keyed into the room and discovered towels beneath the door and a strong odor of marijuana inside the room. The resident was also present. When questioned, the resident denied smoking marijuana. The student was issued a referral to OCS.

On March 7, a student reported to PS that at 1:30 p.m. on March 6, he left his laptop in a classroom in Monroe Hall. When he returned at 6 p.m. the same day, he discovered the computer was missing. A search was conducted but the laptop was not recovered. Police assistance was declined at this time.

On March 7 at 1:30 p.m., while conducting a health and safety inspection in the Graduate Hall, a Residence Life staff member smelled the odor of marijuana emanating from a room. PS responded, entered the room and confronted the resident who admitted to smoking marijuana in the room. A pipe was recovered and the student was issued a referral to OCS.

On March 9 at 8:45 p.m., PS received a report that there were several juveniles on the roof of Hofstra Hall. PS responded and the two juveniles fled westbound towards Hempstead Turnpike. Three male juveniles were apprehended and they were escorted into the Hofstra Information Center. A guardian was notified and responded. They were released to the guardian. There was no damage to Hofstra property.