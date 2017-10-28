Public Safety Briefs

Compiled by Ava Mandel and Taylor Clarke

On Oct. 13, a student residing in the Netherlands reported to PS that she has been involved in an ongoing harassment dispute with one of her suitemates since the beginning of the semester. The situation was referred to ORL and no further action was taken.

On Oct. 13, a graduate student reported to PS that at some time between 5:30 p.m. and 7:10 p.m., while he was having a meeting in C.V. Starr, six pizzas and six bottles of soda were delivered and placed outside of the room. After the meeting, it was discovered that one of the pizzas and a large bottle of Coke had been taken. A search was conducted and proved negative. Police assistance was declined.

On Oct. 14, while on patrol, PS discovered several bike locks cut and damaged in bike racks in the Netherlands South. A search was conducted and proved negative. An investigation is being conducted.

On Oct. 17, a student reported that at some time between 3:45 p.m. on Oct. 13 and 4:30 p.m. on Oct. 17, she left her wallet inside her suite in Delft House in the Netherlands. When she returned, she discovered items missing from her wallet. Police assistance was declined. An investigation is being conducted.

On Oct. 19, a student reported that at some time between 8 p.m. on Oct. 12 and 8 a.m. on Oct. 18, his bike lock was cut and his bicycle was missing from the bike rack in Netherlands North. Police assistance was declined at the time. An investigation is being conducted.