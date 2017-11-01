Public Safety Briefs

Compiled by Taylor Clarke

On Oct. 20 at 2:15 p.m., a student reported damage to a vehicle parked in Lot 6A. The student stated that there was damage to the front bumper. No witnesses were present. NCPD responded and took a report. Investigation is being conducted.

On Oct. 21 at 11 p.m., PS received a report that the smell of marijuana was present in Enterprise Hall. PS and the RA responded and upon entering a room, drug paraphernalia was found in clear sight. The items were confiscated and although the residents were not present, they were issued referrals to OCS at a later time.

On Oct. 22, a fire alarm was activated in the Graduate Residence Hall. Upon evacuation, a search of the building was conducted and a candle was found burning. The candle was extinguished and the student was issued a referral to OCS.

On Oct. 23 at 11 a.m., a Hofstra administrator reported that at some time between 5 p.m. on Oct. 20 and 2:30 p.m. on Oct. 22, a university-owned editing computer was stolen from Heger Hall. The cable connecting the computer was found to have been cut. Police assistance was denied at the time of report. Further investigation is being conducted.

On Oct. 23, a Hofstra administrator reported damage to a vehicle parked in the Saltzman Center. The vehicle had been parked around 9 a.m. and upon returning at 5:35 p.m., damaged was noted. No witnesses were present and police assistance was declined at the time of the report.

On Oct. 25 at 5:25 a.m., a fire alarm was activated in Bill of Rights Hall. While conducting a search of the building, a student was found in her room. The student was issued a referral to OCS for failing to comply.

On Oct. 26, a fire alarm was activated in Constitution Hall. The building was evacuated and during a search, a steamer was found being used in a student’s room. Upon searching the room, marijuana and drug paraphernalia were also discovered. The items were confiscated and the resident was issued a referral to OCS.

On Oct. 26 at 11:48 a.m., PS received a call from a student reporting a verbal dispute. The student was engaged in an argument over a parking space in Field 2A. PS responded and found two students loudly engaging in a verbal altercation. The situation was defused and both students declined police assistance and counseling services at the time. The students were issued referrals to OCS.

On Oct. 26 at 9:50 p.m., while doing rounds in Estabrook Hall, an RA discovered the smell of marijuana emanating from a room. PS responded and upon entering the room, the resident denied smoking. The student stated that she had smoked at another location and the smell was coming from her clothing. The student was issued a referral to OCS.

On Oct. 26 at 11:20 p.m., while doing rounds in Enterprise Hall, two RAs smelt marijuana emanating from a resident’s room. PS responded and upon entering the room discovered two students present along with a garbage pail containing ashes and drug remains. The students denied smoking in the room but when questioned, turned over a bag which contained marijuana. The drugs were confiscated and the students were issued referrals to OCS.

Key

NCPD: Nassau County Police Department

PS: Public Safety

RA: Resident Assistant

OCS: Office of Community Standards