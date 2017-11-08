Public Safety Briefs

Compiled by Taylor Clarke

On Oct. 28 at 8:30 p.m., PS responded to reports that the odor of marijuana was emanating from a room in the Netherlands. The student was issued a referral to OCS.

On Oct. 29 at 2:00 a.m., PS responded to a report of disruptive behavior in the Netherlands. Upon arriving to the scene, PS found a student under the influence of alcohol. The student was issued a referral to OCS for disruptive conduct and underage possession of alcohol.

On Oct. 29 at 6:30 a.m., a fire alarm was activated in Estabrook Hall. While conducting a search of the building, five students were found who failed to exit. Each student was issued a referral to OCS for failing to comply.

On Oct. 29 at 7:40 p.m., a larceny theft was reported at Dutch Treats. PS responded and the student was issued a referral to OCS for taking items without paying.

On Oct. 29 at 11:20 p.m., marijuana use was reported in Vander Poel Hall. PS responded, the drugs were confiscated and the student was issued a referral to OCS.

On Oct. 31, three students reported that laptops were stolen from their backpacks in Emily Lowe Hall. The first was reported missing at 6:00 p.m. Further investigation is being conducted into this situation.

On Oct. 31 at 8:30 p.m., marijuana use was reported in Estabrook Hall. The drugs were confiscated and the student was issued a referral to OCS.

On Nov. 2 at 1:00 a.m., a fire alarm was activated in Estabrook Hall. During the search of the building, two students were found who did not evacuate. The students were issued referrals to OCS for failing to comply.

On Nov. 2, a student reported a stolen bicycle to PS. The bicycle had been parked outside of Nassau Hall. Further investigation into this matter is being conducted.

On Nov. 2 at 8:30 a.m., a student reported that her pocketbook had been stolen out of her car in lot Seven North on the east side of Enterprise Hall. The student’s car had not been broken into. Further investigation is being conducted.

On Nov. 2, a student was reported for allowing a non-resident to use their ID to enter Colonial Square. A student was issued a referral to OCS for violating the ID policy.