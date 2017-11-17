Public Safety Briefs

Compiled by Taylor Clarke

On Nov. 5 at 11:25 p.m., a fire alarm was activated in Constitution Hall. While conducting a search of the building, PS found two residents who failed to evacuate. Both students were issued referrals to OCS for failing to comply.

On Nov. 6 at 12:36 p.m., a larceny theft was reported in the parking lot of the Fitness Center. The student stated that the car was parked at 10:30 a.m. and upon returning, the student’s license, debit card and $20 cash had been stolen from the student’s wallet, which had been left inside of the vehicle. No evidence of a physical break-in was observed. Later that day, $1,000 was withdrawn from the card. Police responded and took a report. Further investigation is being conducted.

On Nov. 6 at 11:25 p.m., an RA reported a strong odor of marijuana emanating from a room in Constitution Hall. PS responded and upon entering the room, questioned the student. The student confessed to smoking outside of the room, but no drugs were recovered. The student was issued a referral to OCS.

On Nov. 7, PS received a report that the smell of marijuana was emanating from a room in Estabrook Hall. PS responded and, upon entering the room, found three students and a glass pipe in clear sight. The paraphernalia was confiscated and the students were issued referrals to OCS.

On Nov. 7 at 11:30 a.m., a faculty member reported that a laptop and case were missing from the office in Weller Hall. The faculty member reported that the laptop disappeared sometime between 3:45 p.m. on Oct. 31 and 9:30 a.m. on Nov. 7. There was no evidence of forced entry.

On Nov.7 at 2:25 p.m., a Hofstra student reported that a balloon arch had been taken from the Student Center atrium at some point during the day. PS responded and identified four students who took the arch to the Netherlands. The students were issued referrals to OCS.

On Nov. 8 at 6 p.m., while on patrol, PS observed a male urinating on the south side of Breukelen House in the Netherlands Complex. The student was issued a referral to OCS for indecent behavior.

On Nov. 9 at 9:33 p.m., a student reported that while walking from Berliner Hall to Stuyvesant Hall, an older man approached her. The man began to speak to the student, saying, “Hey sexy, hope you like older men.” The student walked in the other direction and was approached again in the lobby of the unispan. PS responded and searched the campus. The student declined counseling services at the time of the report. Police assistance was also declined.