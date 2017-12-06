Public Safety Briefs

Compiled by D’Asha Davis and Taylor Clarke

On Nov. 13, while on patrol in the law school parking lot, PS observed an individual in a black Jeep Cherokee parking in a restricted area. PS informed the individual driving the vehicle that he could not park there. The unidentified male shouted a profanity and made a lewd gesture before running into the law school building. The officer gave chase, but the individual was not found. Further investigation is being conducted into this matter.

On Nov. 24 at 9 a.m., PS received report that an individual was trespassing on the soccer field. The individual was identified as a non-student who had previously been banned from campus. When asked to leave, the individual refused. The individual was combative and had to be placed in restraints. He was then escorted into the Hofstra Information Center and NCPD was notified. The individual was banned once again from campus and then released.

On Nov. 27, while doing rounds in Breukelen House, an RA observed two students vaping in the lounge of the building. PS responded and both students were issued referrals to OCS.

On Nov. 27, while doing rounds in Constitution Hall, an RA reported the smell of cigarette smoke emanating from a room inside the building. PS responded and upon entering the room, found a resident and two packs of cigarettes in open view. When questioned, the resident admitted to smoking cigarettes in the room and was issued a referral to OCS.

On Nov. 28 at 11:20 p.m., while on patrol, a PS officer observed a vehicle drive over the sidewalk near the Lawrence Herbert School of Communication. The vehicle was stopped and the driver was identified as a Hofstra student. No damage to Hofstra property was reported at the time of the incident. The student was issued a referral to OCS for reckless driving

On Nov. 28, a student reported that her wallet had been stolen from her vehicle. The student stated that she had parked her car at 8 p.m. on Nov. 28 in the Suffolk Hall parking lot and when she returned at 12:50 p.m. on Nov. 29, she discovered her wallet was missing. The wallet contained $50-$100 in cash, the student’s debit card, social security card and license. Police assistance was declined at the time of report. Further investigation is being conducted.

On Nov. 28, a student reported that while backing out of a parking spot on Stadium Road near the plant department building, his vehicle was struck by another vehicle. Damage was reported to the rear bumper and taillight. The vehicle drove off without stopping. The NCPD was notified, responded to the scene and prepared a report.