Q&A: ‘Why Don’t We’ listen to these guys

By Jenna Clark

If you have not heard of the latest boy band Why Don’t We, you will soon.

The band’s five members – Jack Avery, Corbyn Besson, Zach Herron, Jonah Marais and Daniel Seavey – each add something different, but equally important to the group. Recently signing to Atlantic Records, the band has taken the music world by storm. Their song “Something Different” acquired over 27 million views on YouTube in less than a year.

The band has been thought of as the next One Direction. Why Don’t We has won the hearts of millions of fans through their appearances on YouTube personality Logan Paul’s channel, which has more than 12 million subscribers. Paul’s stellar creativity has been used to co-direct several of the band’s music videos, including the one for “These Girls.” The band recently dropped their “Invitation” EP on Sept. 26.

In addition to music, the band makes videos and vlogs for their YouTube channel and are also active on other social media platforms such as Twitter, Instagram, Snapchat and Facebook.

I had the chance to interview the band at Arthur Ashe Kids Day at the U.S. Open. We chatted about how they formed as a band, working with Paul, upcoming music and more. Here is what they had to say:

Q: How did you form as a band?

A: Avery: What’s cool is we were all friends before this. The idea was brought about to form a group and knowing us, we all have the same musical aspirations and stuff, so when that idea was brought about we were like, why don’t we?

Herron: That’s how the name came about as well.

Q: So you guys had a single “Something Different.” What’s something different about your band that makes you stand out from other bands?

A: Avery: I think we just try doing our own thing a lot and we just make the music that we like and that our fans like.

Herron: We try to keep our own like original sound, you know.

Seavey: I mean we’re just doing … the music we love to do and people caught onto it.

Q: You guys have been working a lot with Logan Paul. What’s it like having him be your “big brother” figure?

A: Herron: Logan Paul is the craziest man.

Avery: He is a creative genius and we love him. He’s our brother.

Herron: He literally goes off of no sleep and he is the craziest, most amazing dude in the world.

Q: Do you guys have any more touring or projects coming up?

A: Marais: Of course, yes.

Avery: Always. We could drop something this week, next week or next month. You never know. Be on the lookout!