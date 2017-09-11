Racism is not a progressive value

By Antonio Agcaoili

Special to the Chronicle

There has been a narrative out in the mainstream that has caught steam over the summer but has been around since 2015 – the very notion that “progressives” are racist.

Where did it come from? Well, a common strategy in politics, which is often utilized by the right, is when you can’t win on the issues, you smear your opponent. When Senator Bernie Sanders, who at the time was a presidential candidate, dropped the iconic “America” ad, the right-wing smear merchant and Chair of Clinton Super PAC Correct the Record David Brock told the Associated Press, “From this ad it seems black lives don’t matter much to Bernie Sanders.”

The sparring between the two wings of the Democratic Party has started to get ugly once again, with the publishing of an article featuring a potential 2020 Democratic Presidential candidate. Junior California Senator Kamala Harris has been speculated as a potential presidential candidate, especially after meeting with top Clinton donors right here on Long Island in the Hamptons. The dissenting response of Progressives has been a crystal-clear no, even spawning the Twitter hashtag #NeverKamala.

In answer to the #NeverKamala craze, the President of the Center of American Progress and Clinton supporter Neera Tanden lambasted centrist and establishment Democrats, tweeting, “So odd, no, that these folks have it (sic) in for Kamala Harris and Cory Booker…. hhhhmmm.”

The implications made by Tanden are clear and one would ironically need to be ignorant to automatically assume progressives have any sort of racial resentment towards any candidate. Let’s not forget that it was the progressive wing of the Democratic Party that nominated the first African American to be a major party’s nominee, and to my recollection, I believe he won.

There is a legitimate reason for push back against Harris, Booker and more recently with support from Obama staffers, former Governor of Massachusetts Deval Patrick. Progressives are fully aware of how these candidates stand. Progressives won’t support Harris due to her failures in prosecuting OneWest Bank in California – whose former president and current Secretary of the Treasury Steve Mnuchin astonished all with him donating to Harris’ 2016 senate campaign, which she happily accepted.

Harris was the only Senate Democrat to receive any amount of money from Mnuchin and progressives are fully aware of this. They won’t back Booker, as they still hold major resentment for his and twelve other Democrats’ vote to not import cheaper prescription drugs from Canada. Though Patrick has a low national profile, he currently now serves as a managing director for Bain Capital. Once progressives know of his unbecoming willingness to work for Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel, his likelihood of winning the nomination will be as successful as an attempt by Joe Manchin.

Real economic progressives won’t back anyone whose record contradicts their rhetoric, and they certainly won’t support any member of Congress or government with presidential aspirations if they aren’t economic populists and advocates for social justice.

We can’t forget what happened in July of 2016 at the Democratic National Convention, where Bernie Sanders, who was closing the first night, was supposed to have someone introduce him. That would have been former Ohio State Senator and current President of Our Revolution Nina Turner, however she was denied the right to address the convention. A progressive black woman was silenced, and by whom you may ask? Big bad Bernie Sanders? No, it was the Interim Chairwoman of the Democratic National Committee, Donna Brazile.

