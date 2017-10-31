Radiohead Nominated for R&R Hall of Fame, but Not Without Controversy

By Marissa Matozzo

On the cusp of the twenty-first century, five British students from Oxfordshire grew to become more than just a rock band. Integrating electronica, ambient and avant-garde sounds accompanied by a signature aching falsetto, Radiohead reinvented themselves with each album released, adding to their diverse discography.

Earning worldwide critical acclaim with the 1995 release “The Bends,” as well as Grammys for 1997’s “OK Computer” and 2000’s “Kid A,” the quintet set the stage for the alternative genre by combining elements of jazz fusion with twentieth century classical and experimental rock.

With themes of alienation, modernization, globalization and anti-capitalism, introspective lyrics written by Thom Yorke became the culmination of modern music, encompassing thoughts of those in a time where technological advancements hindered human relationships yet propelled productivity.

Inspired by the writings of Noam Chomsky and the musical style of Michael Stipe from R.E.M, each of Radiohead’s individual members are qualified musicians with their respective signature instruments. Yorke was ranked the sixty-sixth greatest vocalist of all time in Rolling Stone’s 2008 list. Dubbed one of the greatest guitarists of all time by Rolling Stone, NME and Spin, Jonny Greenwood is the only member to be classically trained and serves as the arranger, turning Yorke’s demos into full songs. Colin Greenwood, the group’s bassist, also plays keyboards, synthesizers and electronic samples. Multi-instrumentalist Ed O’Brien is Radiohead’s rhythm guitarist and backing vocalist, also ranked No. 59 best guitarist by Rolling Stone. Philip Selway is the band’s drummer, specializing in the solid and repetitive 4/4 beats of krautrock.

To be eligible for the 2018 induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, acts must have released singles or albums in or before 1992. Radiohead’s debut album, “Pablo Honey,” was released in 1992, making this year their first to be eligible. Also up for the entrance into the museum are Nina Simone, Kate Bush, Bon Jovi, Rage Against the Machine, The Zombies, Eurythmics and many more acts.

Earlier this month, Fox News correspondents discussed the nominees on “The Greg Gutfeld Show.” When commentator Katherine Timpf was asked about the likelihood of Radiohead being inducted, she said, “Seeing it’s about fame and not talent, I think Radiohead is definitely going to get in and should get in.” Timpf then added, “I don’t even like them, but the kind of guys that I like have to be three things: strange, malnourished and sad. Those guys always like Radiohead, so I’ve been having to pretend to like Radiohead for years to get these men, even though the music is just elaborate moaning and whining for ring tone sounds.” Timpf went on to say, “You know what, if that’s not fame and power that will get me to do that for someone else, then I don’t know what is.”

Jonny Greenwood has since addressed the remarks made on the show by changing his Twitter bio to the following, “my life in the gush of boasts………. ‘strange, malnourished and sad’ (fox news – *spits three times*).” Greg Gutfeld has also referred to Radiohead as, “a poor man’s Coldplay” and implied the band stole its material from Chris Martin’s group. Since Radiohead was formed in 1985 and Coldplay in 1996, music journalists around the globe are disregarding the blatant, inaccurate and seemingly joking statement formulated to create uproar among fans of real music.

With Yorke currently embarking on a rare solo tour, Jonny Greenwood composing pieces with the Australian Chamber Orchestra and Selway releasing a soundtrack to a drama film, Radiohead’s members remain very busy and active within the 2017 music industry.

When Radiohead was asked by Rolling Stone earlier this year about a possible Rock Hall induction, O’Brien said, “I don’t want to be rude about the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame because for a lot of people it means something, but culturally I don’t understand it. I think it might be a quintessential American thing. Brits are not very good at slapping ourselves on the back. It seems very show-biz, and I’m not very show-biz.”

Greenwood said, “I don’t care. Maybe it’s a cultural thing that I really don’t understand. I mean, from the outside it looks like … it’s quite a self-regarding profession anyway. And anything that heightens that just makes me feel even more uncomfortable.”

Selway also said, “It’s a bit like having the free bus pass in the UK when you reach a certain age. Yorke then said, “It wouldn’t be the first place … don’t ask me things like that. I always put my foot in my mouth.”

Colin Greenwood said, “I’d be grateful if we got in. Look at the other people that have been inducted. I don’t know if everyone else will go though. It might be me just doing bass versions of everything like, ‘Come on, you know this one!’ I’d have to play the bass part to ‘Creep’ five times.”

Radiohead members may remain humble with the news, but to many music writers and fans alike, their long-anticipated nomination reflects the 30 million albums they sold worldwide and the critical success they continue to generate twenty-five years following the release of their first EP. Also known for helping launch new purchase methods for music such as pay-what-you-want and BitTorrent, the group is said by many sources to be the most technically and musically advanced act within the alternative genre and time period.

Overall, Radiohead embodies all that is adventurous, progressive and avant-garde in modern music. Their immense influence upon various artists isn’t surprising and the opinions of conservatives regarding uniqueness and musical creativity really isn’t either.