Riesner’s late inning heroics gives Hofstra first win in conference play

When conference play hits the schedule, there is an added pressure upon the shoulders of players and coaches.

Mikey Riesner proved to have ice in his veins as he continued his hot hitting with a clutch RBI single in the top of the ninth inning. Riesner’s big hit propelled the Hofstra Pride baseball team past the College of Charleston Cougars, 2-1 Friday in Charleston, SC.

Head Coach John Russo took to Twitter after the game and said: “Proud of our ball club tonight. Tough to win any game on the road in the CAA. Great team win. #Chooooo”

Teddy Cillis and Chris Weiss teamed up to shut down Charleston’s high powered offense, retiring a combined 13 batters on strikes.

With the victory, the Pride moved to 6-14, but 1-0 in CAA play. The loss dropped Charleston to 8-14 overall and 0-1 in the conference.

Hofstra continued to prove why their pitching staff is ranked second in the conference in ERA. Cillis allowed an unearned run over six innings, scattering six hits while striking out eight. Weiss (2-1) pitched the final three innings in relief, allowing just one hit while retiring five Cougars via the punch out.

Opponents are batting a mere .254 with 153 strikeouts in 20 games against Pride pitching this season.

The blue and gold got off to a smashing start when catcher Vito Friscia powered his second home run of the season over the right centerfield wall. Friscia last homered in Hofstra’s home opener March 8 vs. NYIT.

The lead stood until the bottom of the fourth when Charleston put runners on first and second with none out. Cillis nearly escaped the jam after retiring the next two, but an error from Riesner allowed the Cougars to tie the score at one.

It was the Pride’s 28th error of the season which is tied for third most in the conference. Hofstra’s fielding percentage is a pedestrian .960.

It was a true pitcher’s duel for the full nine. As well as Cillis and Weiss pitched, Charleston’s Nathan Ocker and Carter Love matched zeroes until the ninth inning. Ocker allowed just three hits in six innings, while setting down nine batters on strikes.

Hofstra’s bats were silent for the majority of the tilt. Ocker and Love held the Pride to just six hits – two of them coming from Brad Witkowski – while striking out 11 batters.

In the ninth, the Pride finally became opportunistic with the chance Charleston provided them with.

With one out, veteran David Leiderman singled to left field. Nick Bottari hit a sharp ground ball to third base. Cougars’ third baseman Luke Morgan bobbled it, allowing Leiderman and Bottari to be safe at second and first, respectively.

Looking to redeem himself, Riesner singled through the right side to score Leiderman as the eventual winning run.

Hofstra’s Weiss would get out of minor trouble in the bottom of the inning and shut down Charleston’s comeback bid.

The win was the Prides’ fourth consecutive against the Cougars, dating back to the infamous sweep at University Field on April 15 through April 17, 2016.