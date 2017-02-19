Robyn’s Recommendations: Saving money while you’re in college

Finding ways to save money while you’re still in college can be a challenge. But if you get creative enough, there are ways to save spare change around every corner. Here are nine ways to make sure your bank account balance stays us.

1. Don’t buy new textbooks

This might be a given, but not buying brand new text books can help you save a lot each semester. Next time you need a new textbook try renting it from your school or Amazon, or even renting it out from the library. School and local libraries tend to carry copies of the required reading for class. If you’re lucky, you may even be able to find a free PDF version online.

2. Save loose change or use Qapital

You know that loose change that you always seem to find in your pockets or purse that you don’t know what to do with? Try putting it in a jar in your room. Before you know it, it’ll add up and all you have to do is take it to the bank. Another way to do this is use an app called Qapital. The Qapital app saves loose change for you when you use your debit or credit card. Every time you spend an uneven amount of money the app will round up to the nearest dollar and store the excess change in an account for you. When you’re ready all you have to do it transfer it from your capital account to your bank account, free of charge.

3. Take advantage of your meal plan

If you have a meal plan, make sure you use it. Try not to eat out more than once a week. This will definitely help put a little cash back into your pockets. If you do plan on eating out, make sure it’s somewhere that is worth the money or has discounts and deals.

4. Sell the stuff you don’t need or use

If there is clothing, shows or accessories that you don’t use anymore, sell them. You can sell it in person to stores like Plato’s Closet and Buffalo Exchange or online at places like Poshmark or Tradesy. You can even sell your old electronics on Poshmark, or even on Facebook.

5. Take advantage of free events in the city

Sometimes even though we’re broke we still want to go out and have fun. Next time you want to go into the city without breaking the bank, check out some of the free events happening in the city. Websites like SecretNYC.com, SpoiledNYC.com, Pulsd.com and Timeout.com send updates and post events online for you to attend. All you have to do is show up.

6. Make a monthly budget and stick to it, or use a prepaid card

This may seem like an obvious and tedious tip but it’s useful. At the beginning of each month make a budget of what you can and can’t spend money on and stick to it. Make a list of how much you want to make sure you spend on groceries, entertainment, travel, etc. Another way to stick to your budget is to put the money you want to spend that month on a prepaid card, then only use that prepaid card. Prepaid cards are a great way to make sure you don’t spend over what you want.

7. Use student discounts

Being a student does come with its advantages. Many restaurants, stores and entertainment complexes will give you a discount just for being a student. The only requirement is that you have to have a valid student ID. You can even get student discounts on concert tickets and sporting events.

8. On campus opportunities

One perk of being a college student is that your campus will have endless opportunities for you to join clubs and take part in on campus activities. Taking part in these activities can help take up time on your schedule and sometimes even have free food. This way you can eat on campus more to save money instead of eating out.

9. Save 15 percent of your paycheck

If you’re lucky enough to have a job while you’re in school then you should have a savings account. Every time you get a paycheck stick 10-15 percent of it into a saving account and don’t touch it until you really need it. This way you always have emergency or splurging money.