Rock out with Hofstra’s New Student Run Record Label

Hofstra’s Center for Entrepreneurship is collaborating with the Lawrence Herbert School of Communication, Zarb School of Business and the Music Department to create a student-run record label beginning in the upcoming spring semester.

This project was formed to offer students the opportunity to learn about the music industry through real life experience.

The Center for Entrepreneurship opened up an application for this project in the Fall 2016 semester, which allowed students to apply to different departments including Marketing, Radio, Internet and New Media, Project Management, Creative Services, Artist and Repertoire (A&R) and Distribution/Sales.

After reviewing the applications and conducting interviews, a committee of faculty and administrators selected 20 students from the 157 applicants. The selected group includes business, communications and liberal arts and science students, as well as one computer science major.

“The objective of the student-run record label is to expose students to the real-life experience of recording, producing, promoting and distributing music,” said Sharon Goldsmith, who is running the project and is the director of operations at the Center for Entrepreneurship.

Depending on their position in the project, students will be given the opportunity to identify talent for the label, sign artists and produce recorded material. They will also learn how the music industry has adapted production and sales methods in the digital age.

The record label will hold its first meeting on Wednesday, Feb. 1.