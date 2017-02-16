Sessions sowrn in as attorney general

Former Alabama Senator Jeff Sessions was sworn in as the 84th Attorney General of the United States on Thursday, Feb. 9. He was confirmed by the Senate with a 52-47 vote – split primarily along party lines – the day before.

In the early stages of Donald Trump’s presidential campaign, Sessions attended rallies for Trump and was even considered a potential running mate, prior to Mike Pence being chosen. Sessions worked as a part of Trump’s inner circle of advisors throughout the campaign and transition, and it was considered likely that he would be nominated for a position in Trump’s cabinet after he was not chosen as the vice presidential candidate.

“He was the early and only supporter of Trump,” said Dr. Leslie Feldman, a political science professor at Hofstra. “Trump values loyalty.”

Prior to two decades as a junior senator for Alabama, Sessions spent two years as the Attorney General for Alabama and five years prior to that as the United States Attorney for the Southern District of Alabama.

Throughout his career in the Senate, Sessions has shown a tendency to take traditionally conservative stances on nearly all topics ranging from fiscal to social issues. Sessions was considered a controversial nominee due to his strong anti-immigration stances and allegations of racism from his past. In 1986, testimony from Sessions’ colleagues about racially offensive remarks led the Senate Judiciary Committee to deny a recommendation to nominate him to be a federal district court judge in Alabama. He would later go on to be a part of the Senate Judiciary Committee after being elected to office.

During debate over Sessions’ confirmation, Democratic Senators Elizabeth Warren, Bernie Sanders and Tom Udall read parts of a letter by Coretta King Scott that expressed her opposition to Sessions’ potential confirmation as a federal judge in 1986. Warren was removed from the Senate floor for “impugning the character” of a fellow senator, which violates Senate rules.

“Sessions correctly stated that he would – in most instances – enforce laws that he didn’t necessarily agree with, and showed some courage in suggesting that he would oppose three Trump initiatives: torture, Muslim ban and Muslim registry,” said William Schaefer, an adjunct professor of political science about Sessions’ Senate hearings.

Sessions’ confirmation comes after two Acting Attorneys General held the position within 20 days. Sally Yates, who assumed the office after Loretta Lynch left, was removed by President Trump because of her open opposition to his executive order, which included a travel ban. She was replaced by Dana Boente.

The vote on Sessions’ confirmation was delayed due to the extended time it took to confirm Betsy DeVos as the United States secretary of education.

Like some of Trump’s other choices for his cabinet, Sessions did not win favor for his nomination or his confirmation by an overwhelming number of votes. Democrats predominantly opposed him and Republicans predominantly supported him.

According to Schaefer, the people who supported and voted for Sessions “highlighted his integrity, his very conservative positions and his general willingness to support the new administration.”