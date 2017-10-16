Seventh shutout sends Pride to first CAA loss of season

By PJ Potter – SPORTS EDITOR

The Hofstra men’s soccer team has finally fallen to a conference opponent this season, a 2-0 loss to the College of William and Mary Saturday night in Virginia.

Winning the previous two matches, Hofstra’s CAA record drops to 2-1-4 and 3-5-6 overall.

The Pride struggled all match to put shots on target, totaling three for the match.

William and Mary fired for nine on target, including one in the 28th minute to give them the 1-0 lead off the foot of Marcel Berry. The strike was Berry’s first of the season.

The Tribe tacked on insurance in the second half, a 65th minute chip from Antonio Bustamante to give his squad the 2-0 final. Ryder Bell was given the assist, a through pass finding Bustamante for the clever shot, giving Bell his team-leading fifth assist this year.

Bustamante’s goal continues his 2017 tear, bringing his CAA-leading goal total to six and point total to 16. Bell is not too far behind in the points total category, sitting third on the list with 11.

Never taking their foot off the gas pedal, William and Mary made it a tough match for Hofstra in all facets. The Tribe outshot the Pride 22-8 with nine on net, forcing Hofstra goalkeeper Alex Ashton to be on high alert all 90 minutes. Ashton recorded seven saves in attempt to keep the match close for his offense.

Tied at one corner kick each in the opening half, William and Mary posted six more in the second half while blanking Hofstra.

The Tribe played gritty, getting issued with 18 fouls and three yellow cards to oppose Hofstra’s nine fouls and one yellow.

Jon Fraser led the way for Hofstra with three shots and one on goal. Sean Nealis added one on target as well.

Bustamante collected five shots overall to top all shooters in the match. Bell, William Eskay and Reeves Trott added four shots each.

Hofstra returns to action October 21 at home to face the conference-leading UNCW Seahawks for a 7 p.m. start.