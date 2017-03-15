Softball beaten by Oregon to cap off invitational

The Pride closed out its trip to Oregon with its fourth consecutive loss as Hofstra fell to the University of Oregon Ducks 12-1 in five innings.

This was Hofstra’s second loss to the Ducks in the Oregon Duck invitational, losing 16-0 in its first meeting after capturing the Pride’s only win of the invitational in the previous game against University of the Pacific.

The Ducks surged for four runs in the third inning, followed by seven in the fourth to stretch their lead after a one-run first inning, leading 12-0 after four full frames.

When it seemed this game would turn out different than the first meetup through the first two and a half innings, Oregon caught its groove and displayed the same offensive firepower that allowed the Ducks to win the first game.

Oregon’s Alexis Mack, Nikki Udria and Sammie Puentes each notched two hits, combining for three RBI.

Shannon Rhodes powered the Ducks with a three-run home run in the fourth while three other Ducks picked up an extra-base hit.

Despite no offensive success throughout the majority of the game, Hofstra was able to wipe the goose egg off the scoreboard in the final inning when Sarah Edwards crossed home plate. The run came on the Pride’s only hit of the game by Courtney Scarpato, driving home Edwards after advancing to third on a passed ball.

Oregon pitcher Maggie Balint improved to 11-0 after a shortened complete game shutout, which dropped her ERA to 1.03 for the year. Balint fanned eight batters and allowed one hit. For Hofstra, Sarah Cornell fell to 7-4 in 3.1 innings on the mound.

She allowed eight runs on nine hits, six walks and one hit batter. Alyssa Irons was unable to record an out, but plated four of the Ducks’ baserunners. Jessica Peslak logged the final two outs, striking out one.

The poor offensive outing for Hofstra continued its recent struggles, as the Pride added just one run to its total of five runs scored throughout the whole invitational.

The Pride will aim to get back on track at the St. John’s Invitational, which begins on March 17 in Queens, New York. Hofstra faces Fairleigh Dickinson University Friday, Mar. 17 at 4 p.m.