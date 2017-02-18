Softball splits in first day of Michele Smith Tournament

Hofstra softball’s opening day saw the Pride split a pair of games against Oklahoma State and St. Joseph’s in the Michele Smith Tournament on Friday in Clearwater, Florida. Hofstra fell to Oklahoma State, 2-1, and bested St. Joseph’s, 6-5.

Freshman shortstop Kristin Hallam and junior Brielle Pietrafesa went 2-for-4 in the opener, tallying two doubles apiece. Junior third baseman Megan Patierno knocked in Nikki Michalowski for the Pride’s lone run in the fourth inning.

Freshman hurler Alyssa Irons was credited with the loss in her complete game Hofstra debut. Irons allowed two runs off of four hits and three walks through six innings.

The Pride’s Achilles’ heel was runners left on base. Hofstra loaded the bases in the first inning and was unable to cash in. In total, eight runners were stranded on base.

Madi Sue Montgomery made good for the Cowgirls’ win with a two-RBI double in the third. Oklahoma State’s Vanessa Shippy, Taylor Lynch and Rylee Bayless accounted for the Cowgirls’ only three other base hits.

The offense came alive for the Pride in their second game of the Michele Smith Tournament against St. Joseph’s. A bombastic six-run fourth inning was all it took to put away the Hawks.

Kaitlyne Musa brought in a run after getting hit by a pitch, which was followed by a Lacey Clark RBI single, who went 3-for-3 in the game. Sarah Edwards continued the trend with a RBI base hit of her own, making it a 3-0 ballgame. Brittany Allocca walked in a run and Nikki Michalowski rounded out the scoring in the inning, knocking in two baserunners with a single to left field.

St. Joseph’s responded with a five-run fifth, but the Pride was able to scathe them off.

The win was credited to freshman Sarah Cornell; in her five innings, she allowed four runs off of five hits and four walks. Jessica Peslak came in relief for Cornell. Peslak closed out the last two innings, allowing one run off of two hits and logging three strikeouts.

The Pride is next in action on Saturday when they play another pair of games against Binghamton and No. 20 South Florida in the Michele Smith Invitational.