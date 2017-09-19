‘Before the Storm’ Sets Adolescence Ablaze

By Robert Dolen

Exuding a reverence for the original “Arcadia Bay” in the beginning, “Before the Storm’s” first episode very quickly captures the extreme extents of happiness and sorrow that punctuated the success of the original “Life is Strange” through grounded reality instead of supernatural phenomenon.

This time, “Before the Storm” puts the player in control of the other main protagonist from the original game: Chloe Price. While initially it feels familiar to be back with the witty, angsty and confident Chloe again, over time it begins to feel as if she has changed.

The Chloe Price from the original game is only just beginning to come into her own. Where “Life is Strange” veterans remember her as the hothead punk girl with a witty attitude, this Chloe is a much more emotionally subdued teenager only just realizing her potential to talk shit and take a hit.

This first episode of “Before the Storm” (one of three being released) sheds light on life before Max, the main protagonist from “Life is Strange.” Here we learn more about life with Rachel Amber, the mysterious girl Chloe fell in love with years after Max had moved away to Seattle.

Episode one, “Awake”, sets up a story grounded in reality, which is a vast departure from the miraculous events of “Life is Strange.” Rather than setup a story based around supernatural mystery, “Awake” presents a story based on familial and social politics with the clashing of teenagers under immense pressure as they proceed on their individual coming-of-age stories.

“Before the Storm” brings a wealthy introduction of brand new characters, balanced well with returning characters from the original game. The most important addition being the previously unseen Rachel Amber.

From a player’s perspective, Rachel represents an opportunity; we finally get to understand why Chloe had such a strong bond with her before Max came to Arcadia Bay. Other than that, it is a bit too early to tell where the other new characters fit into the story, as this episode mostly focuses on the beginning of Rachel and Chloe’s relationship.

Choices and consequences pan out very differently in “Before the Storm.” Unlike in “Life is Strange,” Chloe does not have the ability to manipulate time, so many of the decisions in the game feel inherently more weighted and much more impactful than before.

This dynamic creates and permeates this duality of headstrong vulnerability that is exemplified in the new argumentative mechanic called Backtalk. Functioning as a conversational mini-game, Chloe has the ability to persuade, intimidate and otherwise influence conversations her way depending on the responses chosen.

The reverse can also occur, and while there are technically no right or wrong answers in many of the scenarios Chloe finds herself in, these decisions can desirably or undesirably affect situational results in a variety of ways. On top of it all, these responses are timed, which requires quick and reflexive decision making in the heat of the moment, much like arguments in real life.

For the player, it is best to weigh into these impulses of violent, combative and sarcastic responses because it exemplifies the best aspects of Chloe’s personality. Where Max’s character archetype was based more on the calculated weighing of option and consequence, Chloe performs better as a glass cannon personality.

This playstyle is exemplified most when forging the bond between Rachel and Chloe as they skip school to form their friendship.

As they spend their day together for the first time, the two open up to one another about their complex lives and how they have shaped their upbringing. This eventually becomes a tense back-and-forth as the they attempt to cope with their respective emotional traumas.

After a conflict and a revelation force the two away from one another, they each take time alone to resolve their emotions before rejoining in the end. The despair in their lives brings the two even closer together, whilst also outlining a goal for the second episode.

“Before the Storm” is a promising start to the prequel everyone wanted, and while it is hard to determine where the story will go next, the curiosity and anticipation of the second episode lingers.