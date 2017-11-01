Students Celebrate Fall with Compass Group

By Taylor Clarke

Staff Writer

As the fall season kicks into high gear, Hofstra’s Campus Dining and Compass Group hosted Autumn Fest, a fall vendor fair that offered activities and a free meal for students to enjoy.

This year’s Autumn Fest hosted various food and beverage vendors while providing students with the opportunity to sample new items. Members of the Hofstra community were also able to learn facts about the various healthy eating options on campus. The event was held on Wednesday, Oct. 25 in the main dining room of the Sondra and David S. Mack Student Center.

Aside from the free snacks and refreshing drinks, Autumn Fest provided students with the opportunity to take a break from their hectic schedules to spend time with friends doing something enjoyable. Keeping the fall spirit alive, Wednesday’s event allowed guests to paint pumpkins and decorate large Rice Krispy Treats.

“It’s super cool – all this stuff. I mean it’s free which sounds shallow but I think it’s really good to bring a lot of people together,” said Narise Ramlal, a freshman psychology major. Ramlal emphasized the importance of hosting events like this, especially during this stressful time of year. “Midterms are so stressful. It’s definitely a huge de-stressor.”

Attending students had the chance to enter a raffle for a new bicycle, as well as the opportunity to enter their creations into a decorating contest with a monetary prize.

Some of the vendors present this week were Snapple, Hint Fruit Infused Water, Arizona and Bai Antioxidant Infusion Drinks. Representatives from these brands were ready to answer any questions students had about the products. Kate and Willie, Hofstra’s mascots, and the Nesquik bunny even stopped by to help excite the crowd.

Students can follow Eating at Hofstra on all social media platforms to learn more about future events and all that Hofstra’s Campus Dining has to offer.