Team effort earns Hofstra first CAA win of the season

The Hofstra women’s basketball team snapped their three-game losing streak on Friday night, defeating the Towson Tigers 70-61. Four Pride players scored in double digits as Hofstra overcame a five-point halftime deficit.

The Pride and the Tigers both had offensive struggles in the first half and both shot just 31 percent from the field. Hofstra was only able to hit from beyond the three-point line once on 12 attempts, which contributed to the Pride being down five at the half.

Hofstra came out strong in the second half, knocking down shots from the free throw line to the three-point line to pull ahead, 32-31, three minutes into the third quarter. The Pride looked as though they were going to pull ahead for good, but Towson battled back each time.

Ana Hernandez Gil dropped in two three-pointers and a fast-break layup to give Hofstra a 48-42 lead after three quarters.

Just a few minutes into the fourth quarter, Towson regained the lead, 51-50, on an and-one layup. Krystal Luciano took charge and knocked down two three-pointers to give Hofstra the lead for good with just under four minutes left in the game.

Towson resorted to late-game fouling, but Hofstra knocked down their free throws to extend the lead to 70-61. The Pride shot 52 percent from the field and 46 percent from the arc in the second half to fuel their comeback win.

Luciano ended with 19 points, six assists and five steals to lead the way for Hofstra. Ashunae Durant (14), Aleana Leon (13) and Hernandez Gil (10) also scored in double digits to give the Pride their first conference win of the season.

Hofstra improves to 8-6 overall and 1-2 in the CAA, while Towson falls to 8-7 overall and 1-3 in the CAA.

Hofstra head coach Krista Kilburn-Steveskey said this win was “much needed for this squad, for their psyche, for their confidence…”

The Pride will look to build on the momentum of Friday’s win when they take on the Delaware Blue Hens (7-8 overall, 1-3 CAA) at home at 4 p.m. on Sunday afternoon.