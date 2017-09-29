All Things Disney with ‘Thingamavlogs’

By Casey Clark

Are you tired of watching the same YouTube videos every day? Whether it be crazy cats, entertainment news, sports highlights, etc.? Do you like Disney movies, theme parks, music or anything Disney related? If this sounds like you, “Thingamavlogs” is a YouTube channel that you need to keep an eye out for. “Thingamavlogs,” inspired by the lyrics “You want ‘thingamabobs?’ I’ve got 20!” from “The Little Mermaid,” is a YouTube channel created by Leo Camacho, Patrick Dougall, Tiffany Minkus and Sarah Sterling. They’re taking the internet by storm with weekly videos that take the viewer on an inside look at Disneyland, Walt Disney World, Disneyland Paris, Shanghai Disneyland, Tokyo Disney and more.

Not only do they highlight the top rides from each park, but they post videos with beloved Disney characters like Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Goofy and Pluto. They also provide tips and advice on how to navigate the parks if you are planning a trip.

Their most recent video takes viewers on an inside look of Cinderella’s Castle, located in Magic Kingdom Park in Orlando, Florida. It’s a rare sight, as it is such an elegant monument reserved for VIP guests or contest winners only.

If you are not the biggest Disney fan in terms of the movies, songs, etc., you can still find something you will love to watch on their channel.

If you are a food fanatic, like half of the population on Earth, and want to see different concoctions of tasty treats, you are in luck. A few months back, “Thingamavlogs” posted a video showing their audience the food from Pandora located in Disney’s Animal Kingdom. Sterling, Minkus and Dougall tried various dishes from the Satu’li Canteen, a quick service restaurant, and gave their reviews and opinions.

If you are into the arts, specifically painting and drawing, Sterling made a video on Exclusives from the Disney Archives at the D23 Expo in Anaheim, California, which is the ultimate Disney fan convention.

If fashion is your calling, “DisneyBounding” is inspired by dressing in ordinary clothes following the color scheme of Disney characters. “Thingamavlogs” happens to love DisneyBounding and they’ve put together various amazing outfits as a group and individually featuring characters from “Tangled,” “The Little Mermaid,” “Peter Pan” and many more.

In addition to DisneyBounding, Minkus started a Disney inspired clothing line called “Whosits & Whatsits.” They feature hats, shirts and other accessories which do not necessarily scream Disney, but they have accents of related colors, images and words making the clothes both fashionable and trendy for everyone.

If you are someone who loves music, “Thingamavlogs” has videos for you too. Dougall recently released a cover of “Go The Distance” from “Hercules” and it was absolutely incredible.

The whole group made a song called “AP Anthem – Disneyland Annual Pass” in which they sing about what it’s like to live locally, visit the parks week after week and all of the magical elements that keep them coming back. In addition to the song, they filmed a music video in Disneyland in which they dance and walk around the park showing off all of the amazing aspects that Disneyland has to offer.

From clothes and food to theme parks and characters, “Thingamavlogs” has something for everyone. If you would like to find more about “Thingamavlogs” check them out on YouTube.