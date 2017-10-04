Woes carry on for men’s soccer in sixth shutout

By PJ Potter – SPORTS EDITOR

Three second-half goals within an 11-minute span lifted No. 15 Dartmouth over the Hofstra men’s soccer team 3-0 Tuesday night in Hanover, New Hampshire.

The Pride falls to 1-4-6 on the year, while the Big Green extends their win streak to seven straight, jumping to 7-2-0.

Outshooting Dartmouth 4-2 in the opening half, a foul in the 58th minute by Hofstra’s Sean Nealis gave way for a penalty kick for Wyatt Omsberg. The senior defender scored on the attempt, notching his team-leading fourth goal of the season. Nealis picked up the yellow card, his second in 10 matches.

Five minutes later, Noah Paravinci extended the lead to 2-0 after following a deflection by a Hofstra defender and sending it into the back of the net. The tally was assisted by Matt Danilack and Tyler Dowse.

Dartmouth continued to pile it on in the 69th minute and it was Justin Donawa’s turn. Taking sole possession of most points on the Big Green roster, Donawa took a pass from Danilack, fired from inside the box and past goalkeeper Alex Ashton to give the 3-0 final.

Danilack collected two assists in the match, raising his season total to three. Paravinci’s goal was his second and Donawa brought his total to three.

Six of Dartmouth’s eight shots came in the latter half, shooting four on target collectively. Hofstra struggled to fire on goal, ending the match with just one shot between the sticks, which ties for a season low.

On the other end, the Pride tied for a season high in yellow cards, gathering three in the match. Marcus Lindqvist and Danny Elliott were tabbed with the other two.

A physical 90 minutes, Dartmouth was tagged with one yellow card but generated one more foul than Hofstra (6-5).

Without a win since the opening game, Hofstra looks to get back on track Oct. 7 at home against the University of Delaware with a 7:30 p.m. start.