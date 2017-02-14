Women’s basketball falls short against Blue Hens

Despite its record and struggles, there is one thing certain about the Hofstra Pride women’s basketball team: it never quits. Although it has been a season to forget for Coach Krista Kilburn-Steveskey’s bunch, another thrilling comeback bid fell short Sunday – this time to the University of Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens, 56-45 in Newark.

“It’s very frustrating,” Kilburn-Steveskey said. “It always seems like this in the second game of a quick turnaround. It is what it is, this time of the season. Everybody is on the same playing field. We just didn’t get enough lift from [our players]”

For the eighth time in 10 games, the Pride dropped a heartbreaker. It now has 10 conference losses in 13 games, the Pride’s worst record since it went 8-10 against conference foes in 2008-09.

“We have to regroup. Coach [Faisal] Khan talked to the players about what’s ahead,” Kilburn-Steveskey said. “We’re going to have to steal some wins here. We’re at the point where we have to steal one from somebody at the top [to grab the sixth seed].”

Despite Ashunae Durant leading the Pride with her 15th double-double of the season (20 points, 12 rebounds), Hofstra could not complete the comeback.

At one point, Delaware led by 16 early in the second quarter. The Pride trimmed it to seven in the final frame, but poor shooting proved to be the downfall as it’s been all season.

Hofstra was outshot and outscored in the first quarter on Sunday for the 17th time in 24 games.

“It’s just disappointing when we know we can perform better and our shooting percentage is at 13 in the first quarter,” Kilburn-Steveskey said. “You shake your head. It’s just frustrating and we need to be able to find a way.”

The Fightin’ Blue Hens flew out of the gate due to Nicole Enabosi, Makeda Nicholas and Erika Brown. Those three Blue Hens finished in double-figures. Enabosi compiled 21 points and 11 rebounds, Nicholas added 13 points and six assists and Brown went 8-for-8 from the charity stripe to finish with 10 points.

After Delaware put together a 31-15 advantage in the second quarter, the Pride fought back. Durant converted on several foul shots and turnover opportunities to chip away and Aleana Leon and Krystal Luciano were locks from the free throw line to cut the deficit to 35-21 at halftime.

The Pride’s Olivia Askin opened up the fresh half with a three-pointer that sparked the bench. A comeback was surely in order. But, the Blue Hens put their foot on the gas pedal and pulled away.

“It’s gotten old,” Kilburn-Steveskey said about her team’s numerous comeback attempts. “It took a lot to [comeback several times] but you deserve to be right there and we just didn’t handle it.”

Hofstra outscored the Blue Hens 11-9 in the third quarter to keep things interesting. It was 44-32 at the start of the fourth frame and the Pride smelled blood. Askin drained her second three-ball of the game to make it 49-40 game when Kilburn-Steveskey called a timeout to compose her team.

The Pride was alive. An 8-0 run and a scoreless spell for Delaware had things looking up for Hofstra. But the Blue Hens’ Brown and Enabosi put the nail in Hofstra’s coffin with buckets of their own to seal the win.

The blue and gold continue its three-game road trip on Thursday at 7 p.m. against Elon.