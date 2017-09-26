Women’s soccer remains unblemished in CAA play

By Chris Detwiler — STAFF WRITER

On a blazing hot Sunday afternoon, the Hofstra Pride women’s soccer team beat the University of North Carolina at Wilmington (UNCW) Seahawks by a score of 2-1.

In the first week of Colonial Athletic Association (CAA) play, Hofstra leads the pack with a 2-0-0 record.

Senior Kristin Desmond led the Pride by scoring both goals in the victory.

After a very defensive first half from both teams, UNCW’s Dominique Martinez drew first blood in the 29th minute giving the Seahawks a 1-0 lead.

After some intense play in front of the net, Martinez was able to sneak the ball past Hofstra goalie Jenna Borresen.

About one and a half minutes later, Desmond answered with a goal of her own to tie the game at one.

In the second half, Desmond scored again on a penalty kick, giving the Pride a 2-1 lead.

This would end up being the game-winning goal, her second game-winner of the season.

Redshirt junior goalkeeper Ashley Wilson came in for the second half, splitting the game with Borresen.

This is a strategy that Hofstra head coach Simon Riddiough has been implementing for the past few games.

“We’ve done it for the last five, six games; it’s worked. [Wilson] had a concussion early on in the year and we switched to [Borresen], and she’s given up one goal in three and a half games now,” Riddiough said.

“If she can continue like that … and [Wilson] keeps clean sheets as well, we’ll win a lot of games.”

UNCW played very aggressively in the second half, making push after push in the offensive zone.

The Seahawks outshot the Pride 12-9, and 9-2 in the second half alone.

“They just … played a little more direct and because of that they created opportunities,” Riddiough said. “They did press us and they did cause turnovers and tried to create havoc in our 18-yard box.”

Wilson kept those opportunities at bay by not allowing any goals and saving four shots.

The Pride continue CAA play against Drexel University on Thursday, Sept. 28 at 7 p.m. at the Hofstra Soccer Stadium.