Women’s soccer sails to undefeated CAA season

By PJ Potter — SPORTS EDITOR

Rachel Cardinal’s 90th-minute goal over the College of Charleston Cougars on Sunday, Oct. 22 sailed the Hofstra women’s soccer team to a perfect 9-0 year in conference play.

This marks the first time since 2010 that the Pride finished the regular season without a loss against a CAA opponent.

Cardinal’s game-winning score also extended Hofstra’s win streak to 10 matches and the Pride’s unbeaten streak to 12, finishing the 2017 campaign 13-3-2 overall.

The tally was her second of the year, assisted by Kristin Desmond.

The Cougars made it a nail-biter in the final few minutes. Up 1-0 in the 84th minute, Hofstra let up the lead off of Charleston’s Talia Colchico, who was set up from a corner kick.

The Pride held that 1-0 lead for over 60 minutes in the match. Bella Richards smacked her third goal in the 24th minute after a ricochet from a corner kick.

Monique Iannella collected her fourth assist on the play, finishing tied for the team-high with Jenn Buoncore.

Hofstra outshot Charleston 9-8 overall and 8-6 on net.

The Pride split the goalkeeping duties between Ashley Wilson and Jenna Borresen.

Wilson started, allowing one goal while saving one shot.

Borresen had a clean second half with four saves.

Charleston’s Genevieve Henderson played all 90 minutes and stopped six shots.

Richards led the way for Hofstra with two shots. Seven other members of the Pride posted one shot each.

For the Cougars, Laura Ortega, Ana Lesmes and Colchico fired two shots apiece.

Charleston capped the 2017 season 3-5-1 in conference play and 8-8-1 overall, ending on a three-game losing streak.

Looking back on the entire season, Desmond finished atop the CAA in goals scored with nine. She also concluded her senior year with 21 points, which sits tied for second place in the conference.

Buoncore also cracked her way into the Top 10 in several categories.

The junior forward ended with 12 points (tied for ninth), four goals (tied for 10th) and four assists (tied for seventh with Iannella).

On the defensive end, Wilson capped her season with a .820 save percentage (fourth best), racking up 50 saves along the way.

Earning a bye in the first round, No. 1 Hofstra returns to action in the semifinals of the CAA tournament on Nov. 3.

The Pride faces the winner of the match between No. 4 James Madison University and No. 5 William & Mary.