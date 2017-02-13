Yakking with Yenny: Being single on Valentine’s Day

It’s that time of the year where you see store aisles filled with 99 cent chocolate boxes, abnormally gigantic “I Love You” plush toys lined up and picture frames that have the words “Love Forever” across the glass. Let’s face it, it’s irritating when you’re single because all you want to do is either throw the finger at all of it or cry about it – whatever works for you. However, this holiday was originally created for all of the people that you love, so consider yourself spared from the cheesiness of Valentine’s Day. Here’s a few ways to spend the day when you’re single.

If you’re halfway through midterms you’re probably swamped with work, so use Valentine’s Day as a “me, myself and I” day. Go shopping and buy that cute dress you always wanted or lay down and get a massage, because college life is already stressful as it is. If you’re a guy and cupid missed you, buy a girl a flower to make her day or go treat yourself with a video game.

Sometimes it’s not all about the lovey-dovey cheesy scenarios; it never hurts to put yourself first.

If being selfish is not what you had in mind for the 14th, spoil your parents or your best friend. Showering your loved ones with awesome presents is a great feeling. Tell your girlfriends to come over and clink wine glasses while you’re watching hilarious romantic movies or tell the boys to hang out and have a wing night. Don’t forget you should also consider your parents on this special day – they’re the ones who will love you until the end of time. If you and your parents love music, treat them to a karaoke night, because what is funnier than watching your parents sing horrible high notes?

Worshipping your friends and family is an awesome way to thank them for loving you. From hysterically laughing with your best friends to purposely embarrassing yourself with your parents, Valentine’s Day is the perfect holiday to do all those kinds of things. Whether you remain single or find a partner for next year’s Valentine’s Day, don’t forget to show the love for the special people in your life.

