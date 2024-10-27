ERA is on the Ballot in New York State

NYCLU member Susan Gottehrer presents on the Equal Rights Amendment at Hofstra’s Day of Dialogue. // Photo Courtesy of Julia Capitelli

Hofstra University closed out its Day of Dialogue on Wednesday, Oct. 23 at 6 p.m. with a presentation from the New York Civil Liberties Union on the Equal Rights Amendment that will be on the ballot in New York State on Nov. 5.

Per the New York State Bar Association, the Equal Rights Amendment would protect against discrimination based on “ethnicity, national origin, age, disability and sex, including their sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, pregnancy and pregnancy outcomes.” It would also prevent the state government from passing laws that would stifle reproductive freedom or prevent access to reproductive health care.

Andrea Libresco, Professor of Teaching, Learning and Technology and Head of the Minors in Civic Engagement, organized this presentation for Day of Dialogue. She said that a big reason it was necessary to hold this as part of the event was to inform people about what they are potentially voting for.

“A lot of people, if they didn’t know there was a proposition, when they get to it, that’s a harder thing to read than a checkbox for a candidate,” Libresco said. “So, it’s important to educate people well in advance of the election about whatever propositions are on the ballot.”

She also expressed the importance of the amendment itself enshrining these protections in the New York State Constitution. “You might think to yourself, ‘oh well, New York’s a liberal state. Who needs those kinds of gender identity and pregnancy protections? We don’t have any anti-abortion laws here; we’ll be fine,’” Libresco said. “But I hope people aren’t that naïve anymore because that kind of complacency belongs to a pre-overturning of [Roe v. Wade] era.”

Susan Gottehrer, director of the Nassau County New York Civil Liberties Union, gave the presentation. Gottehrer, who has worked with Hofstra’s center for civic engagement in the past, informed attendees of the details of the proposition and combatted misinformation being spread about it.

“I like making sure that people have the right information, I like making sure people understand what the wrong information is and why it’s wrong,” Gottehrer said. “So that’s really important.”

A prevalent narrative related to the 2024 election concerns young people’s role in it. Libresco said that Day of Dialogue is held in late October to motivate students ahead of elections. She believes that the younger generation is in a position where they have lived through multiple life altering political events.

“That’s a lot of stuff to absorb,” Libresco said. “And I think in some ways the worst part of that is that they haven’t lived through, for most of their lives, they haven’t lived through government that is hopeful or government that’s worked.”

Emily Ingles, a New York resident and freshman accounting major at Hofstra, said that the event added to her knowledge of the amendment and voiced her support for it. “Everyone deserves to be treated equally, and no one should be discriminated against, and we should all work together and make that known.”

Unlike Ingles, Jacob Fremont, a senior public relations major, is not a New York resident. Being from Pennsylvania, Fremont attended the presentation but will not have the opportunity to vote on the proposition.

“It was interesting. I was happy to be [there]. I like that we brought someone in. I wish it had been a little bit more extensive,” Fremont said.

Libresco was vocal about her thoughts on the amendment and what she hoped students got out of the presentation. “I need people to have a rude awakening and recognize that there are more rights that could be enshrined and let’s go ahead and enshrine them. Because we’re worth it.”