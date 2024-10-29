I watched every ‘Scooby-Doo’ movie

At the beginning of 2024, I was feeling nostalgic and decided to rewatch a few childhood favorites of mine from the “Scooby-Doo” franchise. Even in my adult life, I frequently find myself going back to the franchise’s shows and movies when I want to throw something on. This year, watching one “Scooby-Doo” movie wasn’t enough, and it somehow turned into watching all 48 movies that have been made since 1987. As Halloween is coming up, I wanted to share my five favorites.

#5: “Scooby-Doo! and the Witch’s Ghost.”

It’s not an unpopular opinion that Jim Stenstrum’s films are some of the best of the franchise (all four of his films fall into my top 10). This one follows Mystery Inc. going to Massachusetts as they investigate the hauntings of an author’s ancestor who is rumored to be a witch. The fall setting and Halloween-themed plot make this one of the spookiest “Scooby-Doo” movies to date.

Of course, it would be a crime to speak on my love for this movie and not mention the introduction of the iconic girl band trio, The Hex Girls. They become recurring characters throughout later films and shows due to the group’s popularity among fans. I will openly admit to knowing all the words to their songs, and I am patiently waiting for their own spin-off to be announced.

#4: “Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed.”

I am definitely in the minority when I say that I prefer the sequel to the iconic live-action “Scooby-Doo” movie from 2002. I will admit that the original film still makes for an enjoyable watch. However, I think the second one holds truer to the essence of the characters, and I tend to enjoy watching it more than the first one. Set in their hometown of Coolsville, Mystery Inc. – or just referred to as “the gang” – must stop a masked villain from stealing the costumes of their past mysteries and bringing them to life.

The casting for this duology was absolutely perfect. I loved the glimpse into the gang’s day-to-day life and the sets that were created for the film. From creepy mansions and warehouses to the Mystery Inc. house, this movie brings the unfamiliar and the familiar from the animated content that we already know and love to life.

#3: “Scooby-Doo! Camp Scare.”

I am an absolute sucker for a camp setting, especially when it comes to mysteries. When the gang agrees to be counselors at Fred’s old summer camp, the scary campfire stories being told start to attack the camp. This movie is the perfect blend of comedic summer fun and creepy woods horror. From classic camp activities to suspenseful music, “Scooby-Doo! Camp Scare” really nails the vibe it was trying to capture. This was also one of the few movies in which I remember being genuinely shocked when the villain was revealed. There are so many layers of mystery going on during this movie that, even when rewatching it years later, I have a hard time remembering what characters I can trust. This movie also features a unique title song convention that many of the other “Scooby-Doo” films from the 2010s featured, each themed according to their movie. This might be the movie that I’ve watched the most out of all 48 releases.

#2: “Scooby-Doo and the Cyber Chase.”

In the final installment of Stenstrum’s four films, the gang is zapped into a “Scooby-Doo” video game that they must beat in order to defeat the Phantom Virus that has taken over the game. For a long time, I considered this my favorite of the Scooby-Doo movies, but now I think it’s a close second to my No. 1 spot. Everything about this movie is so creative, from the design of the game levels to the monster itself. This movie does a great job at a different take on the science-fiction genre which goes beyond the typical alien-monster that other “Scooby-Doo” adaptations tend to go for. The movie also uses the last level of the game to reminisce on past foes and character signs from the original show in 1969. This allows both the modern characters and the audience to examine how the characters have evolved over their decades on the screen. I find it especially interesting to watch now, given all the technological advancements that have been made since the show’s release.

#1: “Scooby-Doo on Zombie Island.”

For fellow “Scooby-Doo” fans, this probably doesn’t come as a surprise in the top spot. In Stenstrum’s magnum opus, the gang reunites with the goal of getting footage of a real ghost for Daphne’s television show. They end up on a remote island off the coast of Louisiana that is said to be haunted by a long-deceased pirate and his crew. They are soon joined by many other inexplicable creatures and many suspects. Although it departs from the standard format expected from a “Scooby-Doo” adaptation, this film is “Scooby-Doo” at its core.

What I love so much about Stenstrum’s films is that the danger is very real for the characters – the stakes are higher and the characters feel a little bit older. I rank this movie highly when it comes to the shock factor of its end reveal (assuming you have no knowledge of the film going into it). It is thoroughly entertaining and creepy, and there really isn’t much else I can say except that this movie is a must-watch for both casual and hard-core “Scooby-Doo” fans.

I will also say this: if you ever feel inclined to watch the sequel, “Scooby-Doo! Return to Zombie Island,” just don’t.

Overall, there are only a handful of movies within the franchise that I might not rewatch anytime soon (or at all). The other 30 or so movies that fall in the middle of my rankings all have more or less that quintessential “Scooby-Doo” feel to them, only separated by their setting and monsters. Do I think that you should embark on this 48-film-long journey? If “Scooby-Doo” is your thing, then yes! “Scooby-Doo” has infested my brain all year in the best way. If it isn’t your thing but you enjoyed any of the shows as a kid and are looking for a good nostalgia kick, I think that these five are a great place to start.