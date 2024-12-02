Pride fight for win over Rice in overtime

The Hofstra University men’s basketball team defeated Rice University 68-63 in a dramatic overtime victory in the first of three games in the Baha Mar Hoops: Nassau Championship. The Pride and the Owls both improved to a 5-2 season record.

Cruz Davis provided a strong 22-point performance to lead the Pride for the second straight game. Davis set a new career-high in points on 50% shooting from the field while adding eight rebounds and three assists.

Both teams jumped out to quick starts, making their first two shots with the Pride and knocking down a pair of 3-pointers for an early lead.

Hofstra’s defense led the way in the first half, forcing six turnovers. A pair of steals from Davis and KiJan Robinson led to an 8-0 run for the Pride. Despite this, the Owls clawed their way back into the game as Hofstra went on a three minute scoring drought, allowing Rice to pull within two with only four minutes left in the half.

Rice’s Emory Lanier scored the final five points of the half as the Pride entered the break with a 31-28 lead.

Rice kept their aggressive playstyle into the second half, opening with an 8-0 run of their own. Davis ended the run with an acrobatic layup, but the Pride continued to falter, giving up 3 turnovers in the first 4 minutes of the half. With the Owls up 36-31, Hofstra took a timeout to regroup.

Davis and Robinson ran the offense in the second half, trading layups and jump shots to put their team in the lead. In the final eight minutes, both sides went back-and-forth down the stretch with five lead changes. Hofstra held a 56-54 lead after a pair of free throws from Davis with 41 seconds remaining, but Rice tied the game in the final seconds of regulation with a Trae Broadnax layup to send the game into overtime.

Robinson and Davis continued to lead the charge, scoring nine of the team’s 12 overtime points. Despite his limited minutes, Khalil Farmer was the one to ice the game with three clutch free throws to secure the win for the Pride.

Davis has taken over as Hofstra’s leading scorer this season, now averaging 16.1 points per game. The St. John’s University transfer has transformed into one of Hofstra’s main offensive options, a role that’s new to him in his collegiate career.

Davis has leveled up in every aspect of the game. His efficient shooting stands out the most. He’s shooting 45.9% from the field, 41.7% from 3-point range, showcasing a 61.7% true shooting percentage and 52.7% effective field goal percentage.

Robinson was one Hofstra’s most impactful players today. The energy brought through his defensive effort and ball handling isn’t shown on the stat sheet, but was felt on the court. Robinson continuously picked up Rice players the full 94 feet whenever he was on the court, tacking on a steal to help contribute to the Pride’s 15-5 advantage on points from turnovers.

The Pride continued their run in the Bahamas, taking on Tarleton State University in the Baha Mar Convention Center this past Saturday, Nov. 30 at 4:30 p.m.

Photo courtesy of Ethan Albin