When the world ends, I say to the ceiling
Will Gaia take pity and forgive me?
It only sags deeper blue in response
Willing itself liberated from bricks to rocks
The same anxiety racketting in my bones
Rings in the ears of the most powerful
What is power but an attempt to rise like Prometheus
Steal fear from the soul and gift it to Death
Everything done to escape the one day
The one thing
Will
Catch
Up
With
Us
All
We have this belief the universe was waiting on us
The Gods mimicked us then chose us to lead
When the world ends
(And I believe it will soon)
What will I do?
I tried to be good to you.
Poem: The One Thing
When the world ends, I say to the ceiling
Your donation will support the student journalists of Hofstra University. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.