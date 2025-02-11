Poem: The One Thing

When the world ends, I say to the ceiling

Will Gaia take pity and forgive me?

It only sags deeper blue in response

Willing itself liberated from bricks to rocks

The same anxiety racketting in my bones

Rings in the ears of the most powerful

What is power but an attempt to rise like Prometheus

Steal fear from the soul and gift it to Death

Everything done to escape the one day

The one thing

Will

Catch

Up

With

Us

All

We have this belief the universe was waiting on us

The Gods mimicked us then chose us to lead

When the world ends

(And I believe it will soon)

What will I do?

I tried to be good to you.