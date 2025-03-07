Preview: Pride face N.C. A&T in CAA first round

The Hofstra University men’s basketball team wipes the slate clean as they begin their quest for a conference title in the Coastal Athletic Association (CAA) Tournament, opening the tournament with a rematch against North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University (N.C. A&T). The last time the two teams faced each other was on the Pride’s Senior Day on March 1.

The Pride enter the CAA tournament in unfamiliar territory, playing on the opening day as the 11th seed. This marks the first time under head coach Speedy Claxton that Hofstra has failed to secure the coveted double-bye. During Claxton’s tenure, the Pride have previously finished first in the conference once and claimed the No. 3 seed twice – far above their current standing.

Both teams closed out the regular season facing each other, with Hofstra dominating the Aggies in a commanding 21 point blowout. The Pride operated like a well-oiled machine offensively, with four players reaching double figures – Michael Graham, Jean Aranguren, Cruz Davis and Eric Parnell, who provided a spark off the bench.

The same couldn’t be said for N.C. A&T, as they struggled mightily against Hofstra’s straitjacket defense – the No. 1 ranked defense in the CAA. The Aggies shot just 28% from the field, leading scorer Jahnathan Lamothe single-handedly outscored the rest of his team by one point, with 25 points on 7-20 shooting.

The Pride and Aggies don’t share a long history, as this matchup marks just the fifth meeting between the two programs. The Pride is 3-1 in all-time matchups against N.C. A&T.

Not only has Hofstra won three out of four games against the Aggies, but they have also done it in dominating fashion, with an average margin of victory being 24.3 points. The Pride’s only loss in the series came in a razor tight 81-79 defeat at home on Dec. 31. 2022.

Hofstra will be looking for their fourth all time win against N.C. A&T on Friday, March 7, at 4:30 p.m. at the CareFirst Arena in Washington, D.C.

If the Pride advance, they will face sixth-seeded Monmouth University the following day, with tipoff scheduled for 8:30 p.m.