One of Hofstra University’s flagship student-led television programs, “Up All Night,” played host to a Hofstra celebrity this past week. Edward Preble, a former member of the Pride and contestant on Season 26 of “The Voice,” highlighted an eventful show full of laughs and gaffes. Preble showcased his vocal talents to the awe of hosts Jake Epstein and Grace MacIntyre.
Up All Night
Hofstra’s own celebrity? “The Voice” contestant and former Hofstra University student makes an appearance on Up All Night!
Christine Acuna, Joe Orovitz, and Kumba Jagne • March 11, 2025
0
Donate to The Hofstra Chronicle
$300
$945
Contributed
Our Goal
Your donation will support the student journalists of Hofstra University. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.
More to Discover
About the Contributors
Joe Orovitz, Photography Editor
Joe Orovitz is a sophomore journalism major with a history minor. He is an award-winning photographer and has served as the multimedia editor for the Chronicle since January 2025. In addition to the Chronicle, Joe is a staff photographer for Hofstra Marketing and Communications and has experience working with clients in motorsport. You can follow his work on Instagram @joe_took_a_picture and on his website joeophoto.com.
Kumba Jagne, Assistant Photography Editor
Kumba Jagne is a first-year journalism major and creative writing minor. She is the assistant multimedia editor for the Chronicle. In addition to photography both for the Chronicle and the University, she also writes for the opinion section. Find her on Instagram @theogkombucha.