Are We Rolling?

Hosted by Hofstra University’s most prominent filmmaking clubs, the “Resist the Norm” film competition pinned Hofstra’s best aspiring filmmakers against each other. In collaboration with the Lawrence Herbert School of Communications, the Hofstra Filmmakers’ Club, Women in Film and Dark Room teamed up to host this high-stakes competition meant to showcase the least talked about aspects of life, with $500 on the line. The announcement of the winners was accompanied by a screening of each student film and words of wisdom and encouragement from Herbert school faculty and the upperclassmen moderating the competition.