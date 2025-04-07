Hofstra University's Newspaper of Record

The Hofstra Chronicle
Hofstra University's Newspaper of Record

The Hofstra Chronicle
Hofstra University's Newspaper of Record

The Hofstra Chronicle
Categories:

Stars of the doll show

Kumba Jagne, Multimedia EditorApril 7, 2025

The Doll Student Club of Long Island hosted its 42nd annual Doll Show on Sunday, March 30 at Hofstra University. The event, of course, featured various types of dolls for sale including barbies and vintage baby dolls. Some vendors sold teddy bears and other plushies. One stand displayed reborn dolls, a type of doll that is painted and weighted to feel like a real newborn. Both Hofstra University students and members of the community attended the event to celebrate the rich history of dolls.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Donate to The Hofstra Chronicle
$375
$945
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will support the student journalists of Hofstra University. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in News
Minutes matter: A delay in medical assistance
Minutes matter: A delay in medical assistance
Hofstra hosts first World’s Table celebrating multiculturalism
Hofstra hosts first World’s Table celebrating multiculturalism
Hofstra holds ‘emergency meeting’ to reduce student anxiety about the Trump Administration
Hofstra holds ‘emergency meeting’ to reduce student anxiety about the Trump Administration
Pickleball unites Hofstra community
Pickleball unites Hofstra community
SGA deliberates on election rules, upcoming events and club sports budgets
SGA deliberates on election rules, upcoming events and club sports budgets
Debate, philanthropy and fun: Highlights from the Hofstra University Model United Nations Conference
Debate, philanthropy and fun: Highlights from the Hofstra University Model United Nations Conference
About the Contributor
Kumba Jagne
Kumba Jagne, Photography Editor
Kumba Jagne is a first-year journalism major and creative writing minor. She is the multimedia editor for the Chronicle. In addition to photography both for the Chronicle and the University, she also writes for the opinion and features sections
Donate to The Hofstra Chronicle
$375
$945
Contributed
Our Goal