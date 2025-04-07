The Doll Student Club of Long Island hosted its 42nd annual Doll Show on Sunday, March 30 at Hofstra University. The event, of course, featured various types of dolls for sale including barbies and vintage baby dolls. Some vendors sold teddy bears and other plushies. One stand displayed reborn dolls, a type of doll that is painted and weighted to feel like a real newborn. Both Hofstra University students and members of the community attended the event to celebrate the rich history of dolls.
Categories:
Stars of the doll show
Kumba Jagne, Multimedia Editor • April 7, 2025
0
Donate to The Hofstra Chronicle
$375
$945
Contributed
Our Goal
Your donation will support the student journalists of Hofstra University. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.
More to Discover
About the Contributor
Kumba Jagne, Photography Editor
Kumba Jagne is a first-year journalism major and creative writing minor. She is the multimedia editor for the Chronicle. In addition to photography both for the Chronicle and the University, she also writes for the opinion and features sections