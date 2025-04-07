Stars of the doll show

The Doll Student Club of Long Island hosted its 42nd annual Doll Show on Sunday, March 30 at Hofstra University. The event, of course, featured various types of dolls for sale including barbies and vintage baby dolls. Some vendors sold teddy bears and other plushies. One stand displayed reborn dolls, a type of doll that is painted and weighted to feel like a real newborn. Both Hofstra University students and members of the community attended the event to celebrate the rich history of dolls.