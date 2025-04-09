Chron Critiques: Yayoi Ramen

Held in an otherwise unassuming strip mall, Yayoi Ramen is the perfect spot for some easy, quick and comforting Japanese food. Right around the corner from Barnes & Noble, it’s a great place to go, bring a book and have a warm dinner.

The restaurant has an extensive menu, featuring a variety of appetizers, side dishes, ramen bowls (including a build-your-own option), donburi (a dish of meat and/or vegetables over rice), stir-fry, curated bento boxes, desserts and a 20-item vegan menu. For the early diners, Yayoi Ramen has a pre-fix lunch special where you can order an appetizer, main course and drink for only $15.95.

It’s easy to get ahead of yourself when you’re ordering appetizers at Yayoi Ramen as all the prices are so affordable, but the main dishes are worth saving room in your stomach for. If you had to pick one, however, I would advise the $3.95 pork bun and $6.95 six-piece gyoza.

The gyoza is lightly pan-fried, full of flavor and not overly oily, and the house-made gyoza sauce accents it well. The pork bun is good but can sometimes be a hit-or-a-miss. Sometimes, the bun and meat are moist and covered in a perfect sauce-to-filling ratio, making a delicious pre-entreé bite. However, there have also been times where I’ve gone and the bun is chewy, with more bread than filling.

So now having been to Yayoi Ramen more than once and trying multiple dishes, I can say with confidence they have all been great, but there are definitely items that stand out more than others.

The tonkotsu ramen is quite frankly unbeatable. The thin noodles are plentiful and the ideal level of chewiness without being too much. The broth is savory and loaded with toppings like tender pork belly, soft-boiled egg, green onions and more. The $14.95 price tag is equally comparable to other local places, but the flavor is definitely superior.

The curry udon is good, but I personally would not get it again. Like many Japanese curries, this one has a mild, slightly sweet flavor, but out of pure personal preference I did wish it were spicier and had more free toppings beyond pickled radish.

The drink menu is just as satisfactory, with many boba and fruit tea options that rival local chains, classic soft drinks, Japanese sodas and a nice beer and sake selection if that tickles your fancy.

Beyond the menu alone, the service is spectacular. The servers check in frequently but are not overbearing, rarely interrupting your meal and often showing up the second you realize you need something. They are eager to help and make accommodations for any allergies or food tastes, making sure the meal you’re served is exactly what you asked for.

The interior only adds to the feel: small but cozy, decorated with lightly colored wooden tables, chairs with candles on each table and hanging lanterns from the ceiling. I have never been inside while the restaurant has been exceptionally busy, and my experience in the calm dining area has been stellar each time.

While not every menu item is the most amazing of its kind, the meal you’ll have at Yayoi Ramen will be undoubtedly comforting, warm and a cheap, satisfying way to fill your belly.

Yayoi Ramen is located at 19 Old Country Road Carle Place, New York 11514.