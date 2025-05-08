Senior send-off: The Chronicle behind the scenes

After being on the copy team for two and half years, it’s hard to let it go.

When I came to Hofstra University, my intended major was English with a concentration in publishing studies and literature. I was (and still am) aiming to work as an editor for a publishing company. I never once thought of joining the school newspaper – in high school or at Hofstra. Four years later, my major stayed the same, but a minor in journalism was added.

I was a fiction writer and reader through and through, too shy and soft spoken for the journalism world. My main goal at first was joining the Hofstra English Society, the English club on campus that published two student-run literary magazines. I knew we had a campus newspaper since English Society shared an office space with them … rather the file cabinet we used was located in the closet of The Hofstra Chronicle office.

Nell Stultz, a friend from a different organization and former Copy Chief pitched the Chronicle to me at least five times before I officially joined as a staff copyeditor.

I didn’t know the first thing about newspaper editing when I joined and probably didn’t use the Chronicle Copy Guide as much as I was supposed to as as staff editor. Luckily, Nell taught me tricks from AP Style and convinced me to apply for the Assistant Copy Chief position in the spring of my sophomore year.

Madeline Sisk and I became Assistant Copy Chiefs at the same time in April 2023. We learned how to navigate Monday night layouts together, and seeing how we’ve both grown from this paper was so much fun.

Now I’m a senior and Madeline is going to be the Editor-in-Chief. Meredith Tarsi and Gianna Costanzo have both been promoted to Copy Chief. The struggle of finding two assistants for them has been tough, but I believe they can hold down the copy section.

Nell, without you I don’t think I would’ve joined the Chronicle when I did, and I wouldn’t have gotten to be a part of this amazing newspaper – even if it was only for two and a half years. You were amazingly helpful as I learned AP Style. One of my all-time favorite memories being on the copy team was when Nell and I were on our way to the Men’s Coastal Athletic Association tournament in 2024. We got a quarterfinal preview for the game, and Nell and I edited it on the bus. We got it back to the sports section so fast it was laughable.

Thank you Julia Razzante, Antonia Moffa and Annabel Hofmann for welcoming me into the copy section with open arms. I didn’t know you guys as well or for as long as I knew Nell, but you made my first two layouts a great and fun experience.

Alexis Friedman, Anna DeGeode and Julian Rocha, thank you for being amazing during my first and second years on the editorial board. I looked up to you guys and you made this experience so much fun. Makenzie Hurt and Frankie DiCalogero, I loved working under you guys this past year, and the Chronicle wouldn’t have been the same without you.

Meredith and Gianna, I know you guys will be amazing next year, and hopefully you’ll lock in so the new assistants can leave before midnight. Madeline, we’ve known each other for three years now, and working with you has been so much fun. I apologize if I ever caused you stress, but I know next year you’re gonna kill it being Editor-in-Chief.

With less than two weeks left before graduation, I can happily say The Hofstra Chronicle was one of my favorite places to be on campus and I will miss it with all my heart.