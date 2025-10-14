Hofstra students tie dye in annual Pride Park event

Have you ever wanted to channel your inner hippie? Hofstra University students did just that in a colorful event straight out of the 1960s. Tables full of white shirts, hats, rubber bands and a fall pallet of fabric paint awaited students at “Tie Dye in Pride Park,” which was hosted by the Office of Student Leadership and Engagement (OSLE) on Sept. 30. The tables quickly became overtaken by crowds of students looking to make their own psychedelic creations a reality.

While there may not have been any Bob Dylan music filling the atmosphere, students still got the chance to travel back in time and make their own groovy tie dye shirts and hats using the materials provided.

“It brings me back to arts and crafts in elementary school,” said Sophie Koffsky, a senior mechanical engineering major.

Koffsky is just one of the dozens of students who swarmed Pride Park for this event.

Tie dying is the process of tightly twisting, wrapping or bunching a white article of clothing (such as a T-shirt), tying it with rubber bands or string and dousing each section with a specific color of dye. Once all the desired color is added, the piece must stay in its wound-up state for at least eight hours for the design to set. If done properly, this can produce a colorful and “trippy” design.

The practice was popularized with the rise of the “hippie” movement in the mid 1960’s and is still a popular art form to this day.

“I’ve done shirts before, but never hats, so that’s really cool,” said Vishva Patel, a senior in the physician assistant program.

Patel, who was excited to work with a hat for the first time, did not have much of a choice. The event, which ran from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m., was so successful that by 12:30, every shirt had been taken, tied and dyed by other students. Only hats were available by the time Patel arrived.

“I just hope it [turns out] wearable,” Patel said, referencing her newly dyed hat.

For students, this creative event comes right as midterm exams are getting underway. With the stress that comes with so much work and pressure, pop-up events like this can be a good way for students to get their minds off what’s on their plate.

“It’s a good break,” Koffsky said.

The importance of offering students a mental break from class and the stresses that college brings is something that OSLE fully believes in and encourages with events such as this. Other fun and social events line the schedule throughout the semester for students to use as a reset.

“Hosting fun events like tie-dye, movie nights, breakfast clubs, magic shows, etc. helps foster a strong sense of community and belonging on Hofstra’s campus,” said Taylor Maultz, associate director of OSLE. “These activities give students a chance to relax, connect with peers and take a break from academic stress.”